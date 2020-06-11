Thanks to Sourav I sometimes played ahead of Anil & Bhajji: Murali Kartik

Murali Kartik revealed that how tough it was to break into the Indian team with Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble there.

Murali Kartik also said that he was grateful to have played with both of them and sometimes ahead of them.

Murali Kartik during his playing days

Former Indian bowler Murali Kartik on Thursday spoke about being picked ahead of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, the left-arm spinner Murali Kartik spoke about how difficult it was to break into a side that had the likes of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, but how he was still picked over them by Ganguly on several occasions.

“Thanks to Sourav, he has picked me ahead. You ask the stat people…Tri series, Australian series, there have been times I have played ahead of Anil and Bhajji both, so it's not that I haven't.” said Murali Kartik.

When asked if Murali Kartik did not get the consistent run in the international circuit because of these champion bowlers, the attacking left-arm spinner iterated that it was bound to happen.

“It’s bound to happen, isn't it? Look at least I got to play with Harbhajan and Anil Kumble. I got to play with them and sometimes ahead of them because Sourav picked me.” said Murali Kartik who was grateful to play alongside the greats of the game.

He picked me during IPL too: Murali Kartik

Murali Kartik also quashed the rumour that Sourav Ganguly played left-arm spin incredibly well and therefore did not pick them in his teams.

Murali Kartik said that if that was the case than why should he have played at Kolkata Knight Riders for three years as their lead bowler under Sourav Ganguly.

“And also when he came to Pune Warriors India, he didn’t allow me to go to CSK. They asked for me in the transfer window but Dada said No!, he won’t allow it.” added Murali Kartik.

Ian Chappell had stroked the controversy back in 2003 when he said that Sourav Ganguly's lack of trust in left-arm spinners was one of the main reasons behind India’s spin problems.