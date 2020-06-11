×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Thanks to Sourav I sometimes played ahead of Anil & Bhajji: Murali Kartik 

  • Murali Kartik revealed that how tough it was to break into the Indian team with Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble there.
  • Murali Kartik also said that he was grateful to have played with both of them and sometimes ahead of them.
Abhinav Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 11 Jun 2020, 20:53 IST
Murali Kartik during his playing days
Murali Kartik during his playing days

Former Indian bowler Murali Kartik on Thursday spoke about being picked ahead of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, the left-arm spinner Murali Kartik spoke about how difficult it was  to break into a side that had the likes of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, but how he was still picked over them by Ganguly on several occasions.

“Thanks to Sourav, he has picked me ahead. You ask the stat people…Tri series, Australian series, there have been times I have played ahead of Anil and Bhajji both, so it's not that I haven't.” said Murali Kartik.

When asked if Murali Kartik did not get the consistent run in the international circuit because of these champion bowlers, the attacking left-arm spinner iterated that it was bound to happen.

“It’s bound to happen, isn't it? Look at least I got to play with Harbhajan and Anil Kumble. I got to play with them and sometimes ahead of them because Sourav picked me.” said Murali Kartik who was grateful to play alongside the greats of the game.

He picked me during IPL too: Murali Kartik

Murali Kartik also quashed the rumour that Sourav Ganguly played left-arm spin incredibly well and therefore did not pick them in his teams.

Murali Kartik said that if that was the case than why should he have played at Kolkata Knight Riders for three years as their lead bowler under Sourav Ganguly.

“And also when he came to Pune Warriors India, he didn’t allow me to go to CSK. They asked for me in the transfer window but Dada said No!, he won’t allow it.” added Murali Kartik.

Ian Chappell had stroked the controversy back in 2003 when he said that Sourav Ganguly's lack of trust in left-arm spinners was one of the main reasons behind India’s spin problems.

Published 11 Jun 2020, 20:53 IST
Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Murali Kartik Sportskeeda TV
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 8 | Yesterday
BTC 128/10 (19.1 ov)
GHG 99/10 (18.3 ov)
Bengal Tigers CC won by 29 runs.
BTC VS GHG live score
Match 9 | Sat, 13 Jun, 07:30 AM
Ifira Sharks
MT Bulls
IS VS MTB preview
Match 1 | Sat, 13 Jun, 01:30 PM
Prague Barbarians Visigoths
United CC
PBVI VS UCC preview
Match 6 | Sun, 14 Jun, 03:30 PM
Prague Barbarians Visigoths
Prague CC Kings
PBVI VS PCC preview
Match 2 | Sat, 13 Jun, 03:30 PM
Prague Barbarians Visigoths
Bohemian CC
PBVI VS BCC preview
Match 4 | Sat, 13 Jun, 07:30 PM
Bohemian CC
Prague CC Kings
BCC VS PCC preview
Match 5 | Sun, 14 Jun, 01:30 PM
Bohemian CC
United CC
BCC VS UCC preview
Match 3 | Sat, 13 Jun, 05:30 PM
United CC
Prague CC Kings
UCC VS PCC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Finnish Premier League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Vanuatu T10 League 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी