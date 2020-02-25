The 5 biggest cricket stadiums in India

The yet to be inaugurated Motera Stadium Motera Stadium

India is the powerhouse of world cricket and it has got more cricket stadiums than any other country in the world, simply because of the geographical size of the country and the volume of the cricket watching audience that resides in it.

India not only leads the chart in terms of the number of the cricket stadiums, it has also got some of the biggest cricket stadiums. The atmosphere created by the Indian fans in most of the stadiums around the country during the home season and also, during the IPL is nothing short of extraordinary. Here are the 5 biggest cricket stadiums in India:

#1 Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad | Crowd capacity 110,000

Motera is the cricket stadium with the highest capacity in the world

Motera Stadium is located in Ahmedabad and is owned by the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). The stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world at the moment in terms of the seating capacity. This is not a new stadium and was built way back in the 80s, but its seating capacity was less than half of the new stadium till 2012. However, the stadium was renovated and the number of seats increased significantly and so have the facilities.

There is quite a bit of history attached to the Motera Stadium. One of the quarter-finals of the ODI World Cup 2011 was played here between India and Australia, which India won by beating Australia by five wickets enroute to winning the World Cup after 28 years. Motera is also the venue where Sunil Gacaskar became the first player to cross 10,000 Test runs.

The upcoming matches at the venue include a day night Test match between India and England which will take place during the next Indian home season.

1 / 5 NEXT