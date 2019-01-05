×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The 5 most promising bowlers to watch out for in 2019

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
236   //    05 Jan 2019, 20:45 IST

Young Shaheen Afridi is a bowler to look out for in 2019
Young Shaheen Afridi is a bowler to look out for in 2019

2019 has had an exciting start as the level of cricket and the intensity on show have both been high. The India-Australia series and Pakistan-South Africa tilt are going in full flow, while T20 leagues like KFC Big Bash League as well as the Bangladesh Premier League have had riveting cricketing action in a short span of time.

With more challenging and prestigious cricketing events coming up this year, the cricket is only going to get better. And when that happens, naturally, new cricketers rise up to the occasion.

2018 saw many young players step up and seal spots in their teams and this year too, we can expect a similar story. In this segment, we will take a look at the 5 most promising bowlers of 2019.

#5 Khaleel Ahmed (India)

Young Khaleel Ahmed seems to be the answer to India's long-standing search for a left-arm pacer. In the limited opportunities he got in 2018, Khaleel went through a steep learning curve, and then began to shine in all the matches.

He took 11 wickets in the 6 matches he played, with a bowling average of 24 and a decent economy of 5.07.

In T20Is, he was subject to some big hitting at the start, but quickly learnt from his mistakes and started bowling well. He took 6 wickets from 6 matches.

Khaleel is most likely to play in all the upcoming matches along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, and is a favorite for World Cup selection. With plenty of chances this year, Khaleel will be one promising player to watch out for.

#4 Oshane Thomas (West Indies)

Oshane Thomas was probably the find of 2018, and he gives the West Indies bowling attack plenty of reason to smile. A bowler who can really quickly and pick up wickets at will, Thomas has matured quickly and has started hitting the deck hard.

With many ODI series scheduled and the World Cup to be held in England, Thomas will have a lot of opportunities to prove himself this year. A bowler who can strike genuine fear into the hearts of batsmen, Thomas can become the next pace bowling great if he remains consistent with his bowling.

With plenty of matches including the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals this year, Oshane Thomas will be one to watch.


1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jofra Archer Khaleel Ahmed
Shreyas
ANALYST
Shreyas is an ardent sports fan who loves playing kabaddi, cricket and football. He loves writing and writes about kabaddi and cricket
3 Cricketers who may not retire in 2019 and 3 who are...
RELATED STORY
5 teams with most ODI wins in 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 batsmen who performed consistently in all formats...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why India is a deserving contender
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen with the highest boundary percentage in ODIs in...
RELATED STORY
The Breakout Cricketers of 2018
RELATED STORY
Best XI of the year 2018 across all the formats
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why MS Dhoni holds the key in 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Top 10 ODI Teams in 2018
RELATED STORY
3 favorite teams who could win the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us