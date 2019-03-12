The alluring charm of MS Dhoni refuses to fade away

Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

As the Indian spinners were struggling to get their line and rhythm going against Australia in the fourth ODI at Mohali, one thing became abundantly clear - the team badly missed the presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. His calm demeanor behind the stumps and the timely suggestions that he offers to his bowlers could have resulted in India clinching the match and the series.

The small-town wonder from Ranchi had set the international cricket abuzz in 2005 when he played an incredible innings of 148 against Pakistan at Visakhapatnam. The innings seemed to indicate that this man was destined to reach great heights, and that's exactly how it turned out to be.

What transpired 14 years from that moment on was both history-making and incredibly captivating. Be it his unorthodox audacious stroke play, his ability to read the mind of the opposition, his lightning glove-work behind the stumps, his tongue-in-cheek replies in press conferences or his visceral emotions that did not get go over-the-top after victory nor crestfallen after defeat - everything that Dhoni did, had a unique charisma and allure to it.

His magic was unique to such an extent that students stopped doing their assignments and holiday homework and instead watched his batting. Investors stopped watching market news and switched on their TV channels to see the ‘ice-cool’ Dhoni at work. The man possessed a charm that captivated and enthralled millions of cricket fans, and continues to do so till today.

By being rested for the final two ODIs against Australia, Dhoni has clearly hinted at the possibility that he is going to retire after the World Cup 2019. While he has developed his share of doubters and critics over the years, his fans would wish and hope that he ends his career on a high.

15 years is long time for anytime to be in the limelight, and that too in a team sport. But what Dhoni has done in his own inimitable style would certainly be etched in the minds of ardent cricket fans for eternity.