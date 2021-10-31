T20 World Cup 2021: 3 tactical changes Australia could consider for remaining games

Australia suffered a massive setback to their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, having suffered an eight-wicket defeat to England. Australia were bowled out for a mere 125 in 20 overs and England chased the target with 44 balls to spare.

Australia have not played to their best in the T20 World Cup 2021. They beat South Africa and Sri Lanka in their first two games. Still, Australia are placed in third position in the points table in Group 1 with a negative NRR of 0.627.

The Aussies now play Bangladesh on 4th November 2021 at Dubai. Thereafter they clash with the defending champions, West Indies, on 6th November 2021.

Here are some tactical changes Australia could consider for the remaining matches:

#1. Mitchell Marsh to bat at number 3 for Australia

Marsh could bat at number 3 for the remaining games

Mitchell Marsh was the in-form batsman for Australia coming into the T20 World Cup 2021. Australia have struggled on their tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh recently. But Marsh was the only bright spot, especially with the bat on the said tours.

Marsh scored three half-centuries against West Indies in five T20Is and averaged 43.80 and had an incredible average of 43.80 in the said series. He also picked up eight wickets with the ball against the West Indies at an average of 11 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.77.

He followed it up with another successful series with the bat against Bangladesh and averaged 31.20 across five matches.

He had a bad outing against South Africa in the first match of the T20 World Cup 202. Thereafter he did not bat in the game against Sri Lanka. He was subsequently left out of the playing 11 in the game against England.

Marsh has been a key player for Australia in T20Is in 2021 batting at number 3. The Aussies could consider getting him back in place of Ashton Agar, who had an ordinary outing against England. Marsh can play the role of the accumulator if an early wicket is lost. He can also play the role of the aggressor as and when the situation demands.

#2. Josh Inglis in for Matthew Wade

Josh Inglis

Matthew Wade has failed to set the stage on fire in the T20Is. In a T20I career spanning over 10 overs, he has played just 51 T20Is and in 41 innings, he averages just 19.66 with the bat.

He has been in and out of the Australian T20I squad and has never been able to cement his place in the team.

Wade scored an unbeaten 15 against South Africa in the first match of the tournament for Australia. He struggled for his run-a-ball 18 against England and could not convert his start to a big score.

The Aussies could consider giving Josh Inglis a debut in the game against Bangladesh. Inglis has been successful on the domestic T20 circuit and averages 32.90. He played in the warm-up match against New Zealand before the start of the T20 World Cup 2021. Inglis smashed two boundaries in two balls and guided Australia to a win with one ball to spare.

26-year-old Inglis is an aggressive young wicket-keeper batsman and could be the trump card for Australia for the remaining matches.

#3. Mitchell Swepson in for Pat Cummins

Mitchell Swepson

Cummins has been an incredible player for Australia in all three formats. He had decent outings against South Africa and Bangladesh in the first two matches for Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021. He had an off day against England and conceded 14 runs in the only over he bowled.

In a strategic move, Australia could consider getting in the leggie Mitchell Swepson for the remaining matches. Swepson has tasted success for Australia in the limited T20Is he has played. In seven T20Is, Swepson has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 15.73.

Australia square off against Bangladesh on 4th November 2021 and Swepson has tasted success against Bangladesh in the past. He has picked up three wickets in six overs he has bowled against Bangladesh and has an average of 8.67.

The prospect of two leggies i.e. Zampa and Swepson in the mid-overs could be a good combo. It could be an attacking and wicket-taking option for Australia for the remaining matches.

Edited by Aditya Singh