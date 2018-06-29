Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The best players adapt and score runs, Farbrace on Root

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
40   //    29 Jun 2018, 17:14 IST

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Final - England v West Indies
ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Final - England v West Indies

What's the story?

Interim coach of the English cricket team, Paul Farbrace, has confirmed that the outrageous possibility of Joe Root being dropped from the T20 side will not take shape. After the one-off T20I, there were calls for Root to be left out from the side when Ben Stokes returned from his injury layoff as a case of making room for the player more suited for the format, but Farbrace's statement ahead of the T20 series against India has ensured that logic and sanity prevailed.

In case you didn't know...

Root, who is these days looked on as a misfit in a dynamic T20 side, was the architect of one of England's greatest T20I victories when he smashed a 44 ball 83 at the Wankhede Stadium to help his team gun down South Africa's mammoth total of 229 in the group stage match of the ICC World T20 2016.

In the finals too, he top-scored with a 36 ball 54 when everyone else in the English side misfired on a rather slower pitch and then took out Windies' dangerous openers Chris Gayle and Johnson Charles in his very first over.

The heart of the matter

Farbrace assured Root's place in the side citing him to be an integral member of England's plans in the Twenty20 format, owing to his immaculate batting skills. Speaking on the selection dilemma, he said, "Absolutely. You need your best batsman, I can't believe anybody else in our set-up would argue against that. He is world-class in all forms of the game. You do need nous, and you do need people playing in different ways,"

"The best players adapt and score runs, whether it is 20 overs or 50 overs or Test match cricket, and he is without a doubt, one of the finest players in the world. He could go anywhere from three to six - and it is nice having that flexibility and that cool, calm head."

What's next?

Ben Stokes, whose return to fitness created this whole discussion in the very first place, will make his return from a hamstring injury he suffered during the second Test against Pakistan in June when he plays for Durham in their T20 match against Yorkshire at Headingley on July 5.

He will play as a batsman only as he pushes for a recall to the English side in the third and the final T20I in the much-anticipated series starting against India next week. England are on a hot streak and have not lost a single white-ball game all summer minus the shock loss to Scotland at the Grange where they were narrowly outplayed. After that, they went on to beat Australia in five ODIs straight and then a T20I.

England vs India 2018 England Cricket Durham Cricket Ben Stokes Joe Root
Paul Farbrace likely to replace Trevor Bayliss
RELATED STORY
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India’s best chance to win in England
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
3 key factors to keep in mind for Team India before...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Flashback: Looking back at the memorable...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 reasons why India will find it...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us