“The bowling stones, The Backfoot boys” - Twitterati come up with hilarious responses as Isa Guha seeks suggestion for boyband name of England pacers

Former England women’s cricketer Ish Guha on Wednesday (August 10) shared a picture of English pacers James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood on her official Twitter handle.

Along with the image, in which all four fast bowlers are seen smiling, Guha also shared a cheeky caption. Tagging the four England cricketers, she asked:

“If they were a boyband - what would you call them?”

Isa Guha @isaguha If they were a boyband - what would you call them? If they were a boyband - what would you call them? https://t.co/1ONlxsxSIe

There were a number of humorous responses to Guha’s post. One user wrote “Top of off”, another commented “corridor of uncertainty'', while another response read, “The back of a length boys”.

Guha was amazed by the number of responses to her post on the four English fast bowlers and also appreciated the creativity of Twitterati. Reacting to the replies, she commented:

“Some of the replies 🤣.”

Here’s a compilation of some of the responses on Twitter to Guha’s post on the English pace bowlers:

“Would love to bowl at Virat again” - England legend Anderson’s cheeky comment on retirement

Anderson, who is England’s all-time leading wicket-taker in Test matches with 657 wickets in 172 matches, turned 40 last month. However, he is showing no signs of decline. He claimed his 32nd five-wicket haul in the rescheduled Test against India in Birmingham.

During an interaction with Sony Sports, the England legend was asked about his retirement plans. He gave a tongue-in-cheek response and said:

"Well, I do not know. I would love to bowl at Virat again. So, maybe I will stick around for the next tour."

However, according to former India pacer Zaheer Khan, we have perhaps seen the last of the legendary Kohli vs Anderson tussle in Test cricket. In a discussion on Cricbuzz during the Test match, he had opined:

"Maybe it's the last time that you are getting to see this contest. Because Anderson is not playing matches regularly and sometime in future, he will have to say goodbye to this game. Maybe that point is very near. Maybe it's the last time that you will get to see this contest because after this series the next time India face England in England, there will be a long gap.”

Anderson is also England’s all-time leading wicket-taker in international cricket. He has 944 scalps across the three formats of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert