"The century against India is not significant to me," says Liton Das

Liton Das, the new batting sensation of Bangladesh, has insisted that the century that he struck against India in the final of Asia Cup is not significant to him.

The right-handed top-order batsman thinks that a batsman starts his innings from zero. So, a century should not be taken as too significant.

Bangladesh team started their preparation ahead of the series against Zimbabwe that will take place in Dhaka with a day-night affair on 21 October.

During the second day of practice camp, Liton Das talked to the media for the first time after the Asia Cup where Bangladesh finished as runners-up as they lost the final to India in the last over.

Das played an excellent knock in the final as he hit his maiden ODI ton. The right-handed batsman smashed 121 off 117 balls stunning India in the final at the Dubai international stadium.

The century came as a relief to Das as he was struggling to bring his golden run of domestic cricket into internationals.

It is believed that the innings changed the fortune of the batsman forever as he was seen to say that he needs only a big innings to showcase his talent in the international arena according to the expectation. But, the Dinajpur-born lad said that the century against India is not significant to him.

"I don't think this way. I think every match is important. It is true that big innings can make a significant impact on the career of a batsman. But, I don't think (the century against India changed my life). A batsman always starts (batting) from a zero. I don't see any benefit in thinking about that innings anymore." Das said to the media on Monday at Mirpur.

But the batsman though gave more importance to that knock than his recent record of fastest double-ton as Bangladeshi in First-Class cricket.

He played a superb knock of 203 in 142 balls for Rangpur against Rajshahi. He completed the double-ton in 140 deliveries which is the record of fastest double-ton in First-Class by a Bangladeshi.

"It was necessary for me to do something remarkable in the Asia Cup. So, the century against India in the final came as a relief to me, and that is more important than the record-making double century as that came in an international contest." The batsman added.

Das aims for consistency after finding the rhythm that he was waiting for in the international circuit. He said: "I know what I should do now and it is nothing but performing well on a regular basis. Now, this is the only thing I want to focus on."