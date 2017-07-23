The competition is always there, says Rohit Sharma

After his injury caused him to miss a lot of matches in India's home season, Sharma gears up for the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma is set to play his first Test match in nine months

What's the story?

Rohit Sharma opened up about playing in Tests after a long break as well as the competition that exists for a spot in the middle order. He finds the competition healthy and motivating for everyone to gear up for the challenge.

When asked about his method of dealing with the competition, Rohit was positive about the efforts that he puts in. He firmly believes that this is the only way a player can go about the competition for a favoured spot.

"It’s very simple, the fight for that spot will always be there whichever format you play, and it’s good for the cricket and good for your team when you have that healthy competition around. It makes everyone step up to the challenge all the time, whenever they step on to the field", said Sharma.

In case you didn't know...

Rohit Sharma last played a Test Series in October 2016 against New Zealand. Soon after that, he sustained an injury on his upper thigh during an ODI match. As a result, he was rested for eight weeks which also caused him to miss the other fixtures of the Indian team.

The Test match against Sri Lanka will be Rohit Sharma's first in the last nine months. Although he was a part of the Indian Premier League and the Champions Trophy, his return to the Test format is being highly anticipated by all.

The details

Rohit Sharma stated that the competition exists all the time. However, he has his own methods of dealing with that pressure. He said that he tries to not think about the things that are beyond his control. Instead, he focuses on his strengths and works on them which in turn helps him to get ahead in the game.

He also said that it is important to be recognised as a successful Test cricketer. However, he feels that focusing on that compromises with his game. Hence, he focuses on working towards improving his game.

What's next?

India will face Sri Lanka in the first Test scheduled to take place at Galle on 26th July.

Author's take

Rohit Sharma is one of the most dependable batsmen in the current Indian squad. He may not have been a part of the Test matches for long but he proved his worth time and again in the limited over formats.

As far as his performance in the Test matches is concerned, he can be trusted despite being absent from the format for a long time. He contributed majorly in winning the last Test series (against New Zealand) he played and he is expected to recreate that magic.