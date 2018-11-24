The curious case of Karun Nair and Wriddhiman Saha

Satyam Jha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 594 // 24 Nov 2018, 14:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Both players find themselves in the wilderness

Karun Nair's journey in Test cricket has been quite an astonishing one wherein, he has seen it all in the 6 Tests played so far. In just 6 Tests, Nair has created some remarkable records to his name, records that put him in the same club as legends like Sir Gary Sobers and Bob Simpson.

After a series of strong performances in the domestic circuit and in the IPL, Nair made his Test debut in November 2016 in the home series against England. In only his 3rd innings, he managed to go past the elusive 300 run mark, and in the process entering the record books alongside some legends of the game.

Entering the record books en-route the magical 300:

1. He became only the third batsman in Test history to convert a maiden Test century into a triple hundred.

2. By taking a mere 3 innings, Karun Nair became the quickest to score a maiden triple ton in Tests.

3. He is the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to enter the 300 club in international cricket.

With such stellar performances, any player would expect a decent run in the team, but it wasn't to be in Nair's case. He was soon dropped from the playing 11 and has been sidelined since then despite an average of 62. The initial logic given for his exclusion was that since the Karnataka batsman was a replacement for Ajinkya Rahane, he had to make way for him once the vice-captain was available for selection.

This seemed to be a fair enough reason at that point, but for someone who has been as impressive as Nair, one would expect him to be in the radar for inclusion into the side, the moment a place is up for grabs. Again, it wasn't to be in Nair's case.

Warming the bench for too long

During India's recent tour to England in the 2018 summer, Nair was travelling with the squad throughout the 5 matches without getting a single game. On a tour where every individual got an opportunity to be a part of the playing eleven, the Karnataka lad's exclusion seemed baffling.

The final blow coming from the selectors when he was dropped from the team for the home series against West Indies. The selectors assured the media that Nair was personally spoken to about this decision, and addressed on how to make a comeback into the national squad.

Well, we all wonder what else a batsman needs to do to make the final cut.

The curious case of Wriddhiman Saha

Ever since MS Dhoni's retirement from the longest format of the game, Wriddhiman Saha has been India's first choice wicket-keeper, the go-to man for skipper Virat Kohli behind the stumps.

Saha's impressive run in whites

1. In 32 Test matches, Saha has scored a total of 1164 runs averaging in excess of 30, with 3 centuries and 5 half-centuries to his credit.

2. Also, behind the wickets he has been even more impressive, effecting 85 dismissals so far.

3. He received the man of the match award for the crucial 50+ scores in Kolkata, where his timely half-centuries on a difficult track bailed out the team from a critical situation.

Just a year back, Virat Kohli was full of praise for Saha, terming the Bengal wicketkeeper the best in business. On being asked whether someone with a better (read more explosive) batting capabilities could be tried, the skipper categorically pointed out that he won't compromise on quality and reiterated that Saha was the best they had, both in front and behind the wickets.

Injury to Saha: A boon for Pant

A year later, Saha finds himself in the wilderness, sidelined from national duties due to a thumb injury, one that cost him important tours to England and Australia. The inspiring performances from Rishabh Pant, India's second choice wicket-keeper, have made things even more difficult for Saha.

Coach's comments: Do they mean the end of the road for Saha?

Post India's home series victory against the West Indies, coach Ravi Shastri was full of praise for Pant, who played inspiring knocks in the series, scoring two 90+ scores complementing the Delhi youngster's formidable performance behind the wickets as well.

Shastri's opinion on Saha's return came as a shock to many. He pointed that no player in his team would be selected on past laurels and that current form would be given the topmost priority. Reading between the lines, one can understand Shastri's hints quite clearly. The form Pant has shown can make things difficult for Saha upon his return.

Impacts these decisions can have on Nair and Saha

The logic given to drop Nair once Rahane returned is in complete contrast to the Saha-Pant scenario. The harsh treatment meted out to Nair can have a huge impact on his mindset, which could possibly impact his game. Once you have done everything right on the ground, to the best of your abilities, and you are still being excluded, then seeds of doubt start seeping in your minds which can have a huge impact on the individual's game.

In Saha's case, he too will have his task cut out, and would have to prove himself at the domestic level, all over again. He knows he will have to regain the trust of the skipper and the team management with strong performances once he is back.

An interesting point to learn from Australian cricket

There is something which India can learn from the Australian side of the last decade. Australia has been one side who backed their original choice players throughout. Be it the fast bowling duo of Brad Williams and Nathan Bracken making way for fit-again Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath or top order batsman/keeper Jimmy Maher being dropped upon Gilchrist's return, despite decent performances from the replacement players, the Aussies always stuck to their primary players. This could probably have been one of the reasons for their consistent dominance in world cricket.

There is a learning for all in this - trusting and showing faith in your first choice selections can lead to the success of any team, for a long period of time. This could well be the difference between consistent dominance and mere flash in the pan.

In hindsight, we all hope better sense prevails in Indian cricket, that no player is wronged and gets opportunities they deserve.