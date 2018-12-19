×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The difference between Australia and India is their batting

Parth Baxi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
61   //    19 Dec 2018, 08:52 IST

Australia vs India Test series
Australia vs India Test series

In recent times, the team batting second or fourth in Test matches have found it difficult to win. In both the Tests between Australia and India, the team batting first won. Australia and India both have good bowlers in their squad. Therefore, it is their batting, which makes the difference between them. India has issues with their openers failing to give them a good start. Further, the lower order batting is also an area, which India must work on in this era of low scoring Test matches. 

Therefore, let us compare the batting of both the teams match wise.

In both the Tests, Indian openers have scored in total 97 runs, which includes two ducks and one 63 runs partnership. While, Australian openers have scored 228 runs, which includes one duck and one 112 runs partnership. Therefore, one can conclude that Australian openers are in-form than Indians.

The tailenders for India scored 51 runs in two Tests, which includes five ducks while the Australian tailenders with two ducks made 227 runs, which is just one short of what their openers made. Therefore, it is important for India to play at least one bowler who can bat as well or find a bowler who can get the opposition’s tail out quickly.

Further, India’s middle order scored 768 runs, which includes two centuries and three half-centuries. In contrast, Australia’s middle order scored 577 runs, which includes four half-centuries. Hence, India's strength is their middle order.

Both the teams picked 40 wickets, however, India made 980 runs in 357 overs at a run rate of 2.75 per over. At the same time, Australia made 1095 runs in 422 overs at a run rate of almost 2.6 per over. At Perth, Indian bowlers were inconsistent with their line and length in the first session of day one. 

Therefore, India should build pressure by bowling attacking line and length and stay consistent with that. At the same time, Australia should try to put pressure on India by getting Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane out cheaply as they did in the second innings of the Perth Test.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Tim Paine Virat Kohli
Parth Baxi
CONTRIBUTOR
Passionate about Cricket. Likes to analyse it and write on it. Try to tell how a team or a player can improve. Also a CA Final Student.
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Test series: 3 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 2nd Test: Has Tim Paine trumped...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: What is a "drop-in" pitch,...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Umpires step in to stop the physical battle...
RELATED STORY
Report card from the first Australia-India Test
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 1st Test - Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: Records of the current...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: Virat Kohli's innings on day...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us