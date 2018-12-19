The difference between Australia and India is their batting

Australia vs India Test series

In recent times, the team batting second or fourth in Test matches have found it difficult to win. In both the Tests between Australia and India, the team batting first won. Australia and India both have good bowlers in their squad. Therefore, it is their batting, which makes the difference between them. India has issues with their openers failing to give them a good start. Further, the lower order batting is also an area, which India must work on in this era of low scoring Test matches.

Therefore, let us compare the batting of both the teams match wise.

In both the Tests, Indian openers have scored in total 97 runs, which includes two ducks and one 63 runs partnership. While, Australian openers have scored 228 runs, which includes one duck and one 112 runs partnership. Therefore, one can conclude that Australian openers are in-form than Indians.

The tailenders for India scored 51 runs in two Tests, which includes five ducks while the Australian tailenders with two ducks made 227 runs, which is just one short of what their openers made. Therefore, it is important for India to play at least one bowler who can bat as well or find a bowler who can get the opposition’s tail out quickly.

Further, India’s middle order scored 768 runs, which includes two centuries and three half-centuries. In contrast, Australia’s middle order scored 577 runs, which includes four half-centuries. Hence, India's strength is their middle order.

Both the teams picked 40 wickets, however, India made 980 runs in 357 overs at a run rate of 2.75 per over. At the same time, Australia made 1095 runs in 422 overs at a run rate of almost 2.6 per over. At Perth, Indian bowlers were inconsistent with their line and length in the first session of day one.

Therefore, India should build pressure by bowling attacking line and length and stay consistent with that. At the same time, Australia should try to put pressure on India by getting Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane out cheaply as they did in the second innings of the Perth Test.

