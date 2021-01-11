The Gabba confirmed as venue for the fourth Test between Team India and Australia 

Brisbane Cricket Ground, also called Gabba, has been confirmed as the venue for the 4th Test between Team India and Australia. The crowd capacity will be limited to 50% and masks will be mandatory for the fans. The Team India management has confirmed that they will fly to Brisbane on Tuesday.

After weeks of too and fro between the BCCI and Cricket Australia (CA) on the thorny topic of Indian players having to go through a hard quarantine in Brisbane, the two boards have finally agreed on a plan. It is learned that the Queensland government has allowed the Indian players to mingle in the hotels, which was the main reason the impasse.

Talking to SEN Radio, CA's interim CEO Nick Hockley confirmed the news and said the wellbeing of all stakeholders involved will be the priority.

"The fourth Test will be at the Gabba, as planned. On the basis of yesterday's discussions, we are full steam ahead to play the fourth Test at the Gabba... I want to thank the Queensland Government for their cooperation and willingness to working closely with CA and the BCCI so we can deliver the fourth Test as planned, but more importantly delivering on a plan that places the safety and wellbeing of the players, match officials and the wider community as a top priority," said Hockley.

Update: The fourth Vodafone Test match will be played at the Gabba #AUSvIND https://t.co/X1aVL7pOKq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021

The BCCI was reluctant to let its team undergo a mandatory quarantine in Brisbane owing to apprehensions of mental fatigue. The board had asked for a change in venue to Sydney or Melbourne. The Australian public had fiercely reacted by asking the visitors to forfeit the match instead.

Team India's Test record at the Gabba

Australia is unbeaten at the Gabba since 1988 and Team India has never won a Test match at this fortress. The six times the ground has hosted the Indians since 1947, the visitors have managed to draw one and have lost the other 5.

Team India last played at the venue in 2014. Murali Vijay and Steve Smith scored hundreds and the game went right down the wire before the hosts took it by 4 wickets.

The extra pace and bounce in the Gabba wicket are daunting for most batsmen around the world. Team India will certainly face their toughest challenge of the tour when the match begins on January 15th.