The heartwarming tale of Sneh Rana: From losing her father to playing for India again

A 4-fer along with a match-saving fifty against England, Sneh Rana’s performance on Test debut was impressive to say the least.

However, her life hasn’t gone as smoothly as her glorious debut. The fighting cricketer has reached the pinnacle of the game through sheer hard work, dedication and perseverance. The mere fact that Rana made her international comeback after five years reveals how difficult a path she has traversed.

The Uttar Pradesh-born player made her international debut in an ODI game against Sri Lanka. In the next two years, she represented the Women in Blue in 12 games, including her last international appearance in the format which came in February 2016. She would not have known on that day that she would have to wait for another 5 years to don the Indian jersey again.

Around a month back, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the women's team for the England tour, consisting of a one-off Test, 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.

The squad mainly consisted of seasoned campaigners, with a smattering of newcomers. However, the person who hogged the limelight post the announcment was Sneh Rana, a player who was making a return to the national squad after 1938 days. During this gap, Rana went through disappointment, success and personal losses, including that of her father.

India's Test & ODI squad:



Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti, Jemimah, Shafali, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Indrani Roy (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, A. Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 14, 2021

“Papa wanted to see me play again for India”- Sneh Rana

After bringing India Women back into the game at the end of Day 1 of the one-off Test against England, Sneh Rana revealed that her late father, who passed away two months ago, wanted to see his daughter play for India again.

As fate would have it, Sneh Rana did make it to India’s squad but by then his father was no more to see the champion back on the field in Indian colours.

“It was a bit difficult, it was an emotional moment because he wanted to see me play again for India," Sneh Rana said during a press conference after picking up 3/77 on Day 1 against England.

Sneh Rana’s ouster from the team was due to both injury and lack of form. However, once out of the team, it became an uphill task for the all-rounder to make a return to the side, and the five-year hiatus is a testimony to that fact.

Sneh Rana's fightback

Sneh Rana didn’t lose heart and kept playing domestic cricket after recovering from her injury, and this eventually helped her bag a spot in the Indian team, though after a long wait.

The off-spinner picked up 18 wickets while playing for the Mithali Raj-led Railways in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2020-21. She also scored 160 runs at a strike rate of 123.07, playing a crucial role for the Railways.

Rana, who was Railways' highest wicket-taker in the edition, knew that a national call-up was on the cards post the performance.

A debut to remember

On May 15, 2021, India announced the women’s squad for the tour of England. The Ramesh Powar-led side called up Rana despite her having played only one game outside India. However, she emerged as the standout bowler (3/77) for the Indian team on Day 1 of the one-off Test against England. She ended the innings with 4/131.

While batting, Rana fell prey to a peach of a delivery from England’s left-arm orthodox Sophie Ecclestone to get out for a mere 2 runs off 16 balls. The Uttar Pradesh-born didn’t let her emotions take hold of her, but the the wry smile on her face while walking towards the dugout revealed her agony.

Soon, Rana got another chance to showcase her batting skills. This time the pressure was at its peak. India were following on and had been reduced to 189/6 with a slender lead of 24 runs. Another two or three wickets in quick succession would have sealed victory for the Three Lions.

However, a determined Rana survived some early scares only to dig in her heels and batten down the hatches from one end.

She went on to add record 104 runs for the ninth wicket with Taniya Bhatia. Later, bad weather forced the umpires to call off the match.

Sneh Rana walked back to the pavilion having hit an unbeaten 80 off 154 balls and having held the English at bay.

“An emotional moment for me, being picked for the national team after 5 years, I'm very happy. I have never played here before, this knock will give me plenty of confidence going into the white-ball games,” said Sneh Rana after the game.

Edited by S Chowdhury