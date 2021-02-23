The Hundred 2021: Full list of venues and schedule of matches

The Hundred 2021 will kick off on July 21 with a standalone women's match between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals at The Oval. On the following day, the men's teams of the two clubs will face off at the same venue.

After the first two matches, there will be a double-header at The Hundred 2021 every day. The first game of the day will feature the women's teams of two clubs. After that fixture, the men's teams of the same clubs will lock horns with each other on the same day.

Eight teams, namely the Oval Invincibles, the Manchester Originals, the Southern Brave, the Birmingham Phoenix, the London Spirit, the Trent Rockets, the Welsh Fire, and the Northern Superchargers are a part of this 100-balls-a-side competition.

The league matches will go on till August 18. The number one team on the points table will qualify for the summit clash directly. The second and the third-placed teams will participate in an Eliminator on August 20 to determine the second finalist. Lord's will host the men's and the women's finals of The Hundred 2021 on August 21.

Apart from Kia Oval and Lord's, Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, Emerald Headingley, Emirates Old Trafford, Sophia Gardens, and Ageas Bowl will host The Hundred 2021.

The Hundred 2021: Full Schedule

Here is the full schedule of matches for The Hundred 2021.

July 21, Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (women's), Kia Oval

July 22, Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (men's), Kia Oval

July 23, Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit, Edgbaston

July 24, Trent Rockets v Southern Brave, Trent Bridge

July 24, Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire, Emerald Headingley

July 25, London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's

July 25, Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford

July 26, Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge

July 27, Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens

July 28, Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford

July 29, London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord's

July 30, Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl

July 31, Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens

July 31, Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Emerald Headingley

August 1, Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston

August 1, London Spirit v Southern Brave, Lord's

August 2, Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval

August 3, London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord's

August 4, Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston

August 5, Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford

August 6, Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens

August 7, Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl

August 8, Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval

August 9, Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston

August 10, Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford

August 11, Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl

August 12, Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Emerald Headingley

August 13, Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge

August 14, Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval

August 15, Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge

August 16, Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl

August 17, Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Emerald Headingley

August 18, Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens

Joe Root will play for Trent Rockets at The Hundred 2021

August 20, Eliminator (both men's and women's), Kia Oval

August 21, The Hundred 2021 Finals (both men's and women's), Lord's