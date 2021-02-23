The Hundred 2021: Full list of venues and schedule of matches

The Hundred 2021 will kick off on July 21 with a standalone women's match between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals at The Oval. On the following day, the men's teams of the two clubs will face off at the same venue.
After the first two matches, there will be a double-header at The Hundred 2021 every day. The first game of the day will feature the women's teams of two clubs. After that fixture, the men's teams of the same clubs will lock horns with each other on the same day.
Eight teams, namely the Oval Invincibles, the Manchester Originals, the Southern Brave, the Birmingham Phoenix, the London Spirit, the Trent Rockets, the Welsh Fire, and the Northern Superchargers are a part of this 100-balls-a-side competition.
The league matches will go on till August 18. The number one team on the points table will qualify for the summit clash directly. The second and the third-placed teams will participate in an Eliminator on August 20 to determine the second finalist. Lord's will host the men's and the women's finals of The Hundred 2021 on August 21.
Apart from Kia Oval and Lord's, Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, Emerald Headingley, Emirates Old Trafford, Sophia Gardens, and Ageas Bowl will host The Hundred 2021.
The Hundred 2021: Full Schedule
Here is the full schedule of matches for The Hundred 2021.
July 21, Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (women's), Kia Oval
July 22, Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (men's), Kia Oval
July 23, Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit, Edgbaston
July 24, Trent Rockets v Southern Brave, Trent Bridge
July 24, Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire, Emerald Headingley
July 25, London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's
July 25, Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford
July 26, Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge
July 27, Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens
July 28, Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford
July 29, London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord's
July 30, Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl
July 31, Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens
July 31, Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Emerald Headingley
August 1, Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston
August 1, London Spirit v Southern Brave, Lord's
August 2, Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval
August 3, London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord's
August 4, Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston
August 5, Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford
August 6, Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens
August 7, Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl
August 8, Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval
August 9, Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston
August 10, Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford
August 11, Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl
August 12, Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Emerald Headingley
August 13, Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge
August 14, Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval
August 15, Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge
August 16, Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl
August 17, Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Emerald Headingley
August 18, Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens
August 20, Eliminator (both men's and women's), Kia Oval
August 21, The Hundred 2021 Finals (both men's and women's), Lord'sPublished 23 Feb 2021, 17:28 IST