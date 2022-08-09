The Hundred 2022, Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The eighth match of the Hundred 2022 sees Birmingham Phoenix lock horns with the Southern Brave at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Birmingham Phoenix didn’t have the best of starts to their Hundred 2022 campaign, suffering a loss to the Trent Rockets in a hard-fought opening game.

The Phoenix’s batters struggled throughout their innings, managing to score only 143 at the end of their quota of 100 balls. The bowlers tried hard but could only pick up four wickets as they failed to defend the total. They will be hoping to bounce back in the next match.

Southern Brave, on the other hand, had a fantastic start to this year’s competition. They defeated Welsh Fire comprehensively in their first game of the Hundred 2022. They will look to repeat their performance against the Phoenix on Wednesday.

Bowling first, the Brave bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Fire to 107. The opening batters of the Brave then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in just 70 balls to win the game by nine wickets.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave: Match Details:

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave, Match 8, The Hundred Men’s Competition, 2022

Date and Time: August 10 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave: Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave: Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Birmingham is expected to range between 14 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave: Probable XIs

Birmingham Phoenix

Contributions from Liam Livingstone (47), Moeen Ali (35), and Miles Hammond (28) helped them post 143 on the board in their last match. Tom Helm picked up two out of the four Rockets wickets but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Benjamin (wk), Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir

Southern Brave

Craig Overton and Chris Jordan picked up two wickets each to restrict Fire to 107. James Vince (71*) and Alex Davies (26) led the charge at the top of the order as they chased down the total with nine wickets in hand.

Probable XI

James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Jake Lintott, Rehan Ahmed, Michael Hogan

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave: Match Prediction

Birmingham Phoenix lost their opening game whereas the Southern Brave got off to a winning start. The Brave will look to carry forward their winning momentum whereas the Phoenix will be eyeing their first win on Wednesday.

Southern Brave look like a settled unit and are expected to make it two out of two when they face the Phoenix.

Prediction: Southern Brave to win this encounter.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave: Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

