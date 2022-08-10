The Hundred 2022, Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Game No. 9 will see the Oval Invincibles lock horns with the Northern Superchargers at Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, August 11.

The Oval Invincibles currently sit in third spot with a solitary win, having played two games. They went down by just three runs in their first game of the season against London Spirit.

The Invincibles faced Welsh Fire in their next contest. Will Jacks set the tone for them, scoring a breezy 81 off just 45 deliveries that had seven boundaries and four maximums. He was dismissed on the 99th ball of the game as the Invincibles finished on 158.

Sunil Narine tightened things for the Invincibles with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets. Tom Curran, too, helped their cause with a couple of wickets to his name.

After missing out on their first victory, the Oval Invincibles went over the line comfortably against Welsh Fire to register two crucial points.

The Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, picked up two points in their first game of the season against Manchester Originals. Chasing a stiff target of 161, Adam Lyth set up the chase beautifully as he scored a brisk 51 off 30 deliveries that included six boundaries and a solitary maximum.

After the fall of Adam Lyth, the Superchargers were in a bit of trouble, but Harry Brooks and David Willey ensured there were no further hiccups. They steered the chase for their team and won the game with six deliveries to spare.

The Northern Superchargers, however, failed to continue their winning momentum and suffered a seven-wicket defeat against the Trent Rockets in their second match.

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Match Details:

Match: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers, Match 9, The Hundred Men’s Competition, 2022

Date and Time: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Pitch Report

There is very little help on offer for the bowlers. The bowlers will need to bring their skills to the fore to put the batters in trouble as there is little assistance off the surface.

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Weather Report

There will be ideal conditions on offer for a game of cricket. There is bright sunshine expected throughout the game. The temperature will hover between 17 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles

Will Jacks showed how brilliant a batter he is once again with that sublime 81 in their last match. Sunil Narine then capped off the day with a three-fer to seal the first win for Invincibles.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (C)(WK), Jordan Cox, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain

Northern Superchargers

Adam Lyth’s 51 set up the win for the Superchargers in their first game. David Willey once again proved pivotal with the ball. With his two-fer, he remained economical in that first win.

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis (C), Michael Pepper (WK), Harry Brook, David Willey, David Wiese, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Match Prediction

It’s going to be a tight contest between these two teams. The Oval Invincibles picked up a win in their second game while the Northern Superchargers won their first game.

The Northern Superchargers have a slight edge in this encounter. They have a better side on paper with plenty of international experience in the form of Faf du Plessis, David Wiese, Dwayne Bravo and Adil Rashid and should be able to get over the line.

Prediction: Northern Superchargers to win this battle.

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode App.

LIVE POLL Q. Adam Lyth to score another fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee