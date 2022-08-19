Star Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of The Hundred 2022 due to injury 

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the ongoing season of The Hundred due to injury. The 21-year-old was a part of the Northern Superchargers side for the white-ball tournament.

Rodrigues starred with the bat in her side's opening fixture against Oval Invincibles earlier this month, slamming 51 runs off just 32 balls.

She also showcased stunning form with the bat while playing for India at the Commonwealth Games. With 146 runs from five games, she finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer in the quadrennial event.

The player's injury is a major blow for the Northern Superchargers as she has been one of the top performers in the tournament. The right-handed batter was the leading run-scorer for the team in the inaugural season of the competition, mustering 249 runs from seven games at a fantastic average of 41.50.

Sonia Twigg @twiggsonia #cricket A shame to see Jemimah Rodrigues injured and not going to feature for the Northern Superchargers, she was one of the stars of last year's competition #TheHundred A shame to see Jemimah Rodrigues injured and not going to feature for the Northern Superchargers, she was one of the stars of last year's competition #TheHundred #cricket

Ireland's Gaby Lewis has been named as a replacement for Jemimah Rodrigues for the remainder of the season. The Superchargers have managed a single win from their two matches so far and are placed fifth in the points table.

Jemimah Rodrigues had suffered an injury during the Commonwealth Games

India's Jemimah Rodrigues injured her hand during the team's fixture against England at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month. She didn't take the field during England's innings and was also spotted with a strapped hand.

Speaking after the game, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that the batter had sustained a minor strain. Rodrigues did feature in the all-important final against Australia.

Jemimah Rodrigues @JemiRodrigues

Sath Mein Uthenge

Hum Hai Team India

Hum Sath Mein Chalenge!"

#CWG2022 "Sath Mein GirengeSath Mein UthengeHum Hai Team IndiaHum Sath Mein Chalenge!" "Sath Mein GirengeSath Mein UthengeHum Hai Team India Hum Sath Mein Chalenge!" ❤️#CWG2022 https://t.co/6ie5znGDQ8

The talented youngster scored a run-a-ball 31 in the encounter against the Australian side. India suffered a heartbreaking nine-run loss in the marquee clash to finish with a silver medal.

The Indian side received appreciation from all quarters as they secured the country's first-ever medal in cricket in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee