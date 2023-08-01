The Hundred 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Hundred 2023 started earlier today in England with eight teams competing against each other in the unique 100-ball format. Both men's and women's tournaments got underway today.

The eight clubs participating in The Hundred 2023 are Trent Rockets, Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers, Welsh Fire, London Spirit, Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix.

Some big names of the cricket world like Joe Root, Alex Hales, Tim David, David Willey, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Sunil Narine, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes are part of the squads in Men's Hundred.

Meanwhile, the women's Hundred tournament features the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine.

Cricket fans across the world were eagerly waiting for The Hundred 2023 to begin. This tournament will end on August 27, with the men's and women's finals scheduled to take place on the same day.

The Hundred 2023 telecast channel list in India

Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD will telecast men's and women's matches of The Hundred in India. There are different start timings for different matches. As per Indian Standard Time, the women's matches will start at 3:30 PM, 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

The men's matches have a start time of 7:00 PM, 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM and 11:00 PM. Seven matches across England will host the matches from August 1 to 27.

The Hundred 2023 live streaming in India

Sony LIV and FanCode will stream the matches of The Hundred live in India. Fans will have to buy a subscription to watch the matches live. FanCode has launched special plans for The Hundred - ₹19 per match and ₹89 for whole season.

Users having a monthly or yearly pass of FanCode can watch The Hundred at no extra cost. The same goes for premium account users of Sony LIV.

Poll : Which Indian player will score more runs in Women's Hundred? Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana 0 votes