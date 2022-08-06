The Hundred Men’s 2022, Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Welsh Fire will lock horns against Oval Invincibles in the fifth match of the Hundred Men’s Competition 2022. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will be hosting this exciting contest.

Welsh Fire didn’t have the best of starts to this year’s competition. They faced the defending champions Southern Brave in their opening game and suffered a heavy loss. They will be hoping to bounce back in the competition.

After being asked to bat first in their opening game, the Fire batters struggled as they managed to score only 107 at the end of their innings. The bowlers managed to pick a single wicket as Southern Brave chased down the total in 70 balls.

Oval Invincibles, on the other hand, lost to the London Spirit in their first game. It was a close-fought contest and the Invincibles failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game by three runs. They will be eager to register their first win of the Hundred 2022.

London Spirit set a hefty target of 171 to the Invincibles. The Invincibles had a worst possible start to the chase, losing four wickets in the first 17 balls. The lower order batters tried hard and got close to the target but fell agonizingly short by three runs.

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles: Match Details:

Match: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles, Match 5, The Hundred Men’s Competition, 2022

Date and Time: August 7th 2022, Sunday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens is a balanced track. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before playing their strokes freely. The bowlers will have to take advantage of the conditions with the new ball as the surface will settle in the later stages of the game.

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles: Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Cardiff is expected to range between 13 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles: Probable XIs

Welsh Fire

Ben Duckett was the lone fighter with the bat for them against the Brave as he scored 40 and helped his side post 107 on the board. The bowlers managed to pick only a single wicket as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Ollie Pope, Josh Cobb (c), Ryan Higgins, Adam Zampa, Jake Ball, David Payne, Noor Ahmad

Oval Invincibles

Mohammad Hasnain and Sunil Narine picked up two wickets each as the Spirit scored 171 in their 100 balls. Hilton Cartwright top-scored with 42 for them but they failed to hold their nerves as they fell short by three runs.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain, Sunil Narine, Danny Briggs

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles: Match Prediction

Both Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles have lost their respective opening fixtures and are desperate to register their first win of the competition. Expect a cracking contest as both sides will come out hard against each other on Sunday.

Oval Invincibles looks a settled unit and expect them to get their first win of the Hundred 2022 on Sunday.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win this encounter.

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles: telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

