The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 10, Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The 10th game of the Men’s Hundred 2023 competition will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday in which the Manchester Originals will take on the Birmingham Phoenix.

The Manchester Originals are yet to win a game in the competition. They lost to the Welsh Fire in their opening game and their next match against London Spirit was abandoned due to rain.

The Manchester Originals were nicely placed in their game against London Spirit. On the back of 62 off 36 balls from Jos Buttler, they were 138/5 at the end of 80 balls before rain arrived. No further play was possible, with the two sides sharing a point each.

The Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, are not having any luck in this edition of the Men’s Hundred 2023. Their opening game against the Northern Superchargers was washed out due to rain and they didn’t get any chance to take the field in their next game as well.

The Phoenix side was scheduled to take on the Trent Rockets at Edgbaston but it was a wet day in Birmingham. Persistent rain resulted in the abandonment of the game without a ball being bowled.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 10, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 7 2023, Monday, 11 pm IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Pitch Report

The surface at the Emirates Old Trafford is a well-balanced one. The batters love batting here against the new ball as it comes nicely onto the bat. The pitch may get slower as the game progresses and the batters will have to work hard to score runs in the second half.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Manchester on Monday, with temperatures expected to range between 11 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Probable XIs

Manchester Originals

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Joshua Little, Richard Gleeson

Birmingham Phoenix

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Jacob Bethell , Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Shadab Khan, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Prediction

Both the Manchester Originals and the Birmingham Phoenix’s respective last fixtures were affected by rain. Both sides will be looking to grab their first win of the Men’s Hundred 2023 competition on Monday.

Manchester Originals have a stronger lineup on paper and are expected to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Manchester Originals to win this contest of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

