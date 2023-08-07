The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 11, London Spirit vs Southern Brave: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The home of cricket i.e. the Lord’s in London will host the 11th game of the Men’s Hundred 2023 between London Spirit and Southern Brave on Tuesday (August 8).

London Spirit faced the Oval Invincibles in their opening game of the competition. It was a closely fought contest, where they finished on the losing side. The Spirit were scheduled to face the Manchester Originals in their next game but rain played spoilsport.

The London Spirit bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Originals to 138/5 at the end of 80 balls before rain arrived and washed out the remaining game. London Spirit are yet to get off the mark in the competition.

Southern Brave, meanwhile, are having a roller-coaster of a ride so far. After losing to Trent Rockets in their first game, they bounced back to beat Welsh Fire but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they suffered a heavy loss against the Northern Superchargers.

The Brave bowlers struggled as the Superchargers posted a mammoth 201 on the board. In reply, Tim David top-scored with 40 off 19 balls but they finished their innings on 141/5 to lose the game by 60 runs. They will be hoping to fire in unison to get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Match Details:

Match: London Spirit vs Southern Brave, Match 11, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 8 2023, Tuesday, 11 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Pitch Report

The home of cricket offers a balanced track in the shortest format. The bowlers may get some good lateral movement off the surface and the batters need to be patient early on in their innings. Once they spend some time in the middle, they can play high-risk strokes.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in the capital city of England on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to hover between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Probable XIs

London Spirit

Probable XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence (c), Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matthew Critchley, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall

Southern Brave

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Leus du Plooy, Tim David, George Garton, James Fuller, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Match Prediction

London Spirit’s last fixture was washed out due to rain and they are yet to win a single game in the competition. The Southern Brave have won only a single game out of three and will be eager to get back on track on Tuesday.

Southern Brave have proved to be a slightly better side this season and are likely to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Southern Brave to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

