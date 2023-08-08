The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 13, Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming

The 13th match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 competition will see the Oval Invincibles lock horns with the Manchester Originals. The Kennington Oval in London will host this clash on Wednesday (August 9).

The Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in their opening game. They faced the Welsh Fire in their next game, which turned out to be a thriller of a contest. It ended in a tie as the two sides shared a point. They will be looking to stay unbeaten going ahead in the competition.

The bowlers did a fine job of restricting Welsh Fire to 138/6, with Gus Atkinson finishing with figures of 3/26. In reply, Jordan Cox scored 51 but they lost their way a bit. Tom Curran played a fantastic cameo of 38* off 18 balls as they finished exactly on 138 as the game ended in a tie.

Manchester Originals, meanwhile, lost to Welsh fire in their opening game. They didn’t get a chance to bounce back immediately afterwards as their next fixture was washed out. They finally grabbed their first win when they beat Birmingham Phoenix in the following game.

The batters contributed, with skipper Jos Buttler top-scoring with 43 to help the team post 160 on the board. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Phoenix side on 111 to win the game convincingly by 49 runs. Tom Hartley was the standout bowler for them with figures of 3/13.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Match Details:

Match: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, Match 13, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 9 2023, Wednesday, 11 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Pitch Report

The surface at the Kennington Oval is a well-balanced track. The batters can hit through the line once they get used to the conditions. The spinners are expected to play a key role while bowling here as they will come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Wednesday, with temperatures in London expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles

Probable XI

Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Jordan Cox, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Gus Atkinson, Zak Chappell, Nathan Sowter

Manchester Originals

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Joshua Little, Richard Gleeson

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Match Prediction

The Invincibles’ last game resulted in a tie. The Originals, on the other hand, are coming off a win in their last game and will be high on confidence. A cracking contest is thus expected on Wednesday when these two sides go head-to-head in London.

Oval Invincibles have all the bases covered and are expected to emerge victorious on Wednesday.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Poll : Sunil Narine to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes