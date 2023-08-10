The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 15, Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The Northern Superchargers will lock horns with the Oval Invincibles in the 15th match of the Men’s Hundred 2023. Headingley in Leeds will play host to this encounter on Friday (August 11).

The opening game of the Northern Superchargers was washed out due to rain. They won their next two games and are currently looking in solid form. The Superchargers beat the Trent Rockets in their last game in a nail-biting contest.

After being asked to bat first, David Wiese played a fantastic knock of 54* off 25 balls lower down the order to help the Superchargers post 142 on the board. Wayne Parnell then picked up three wickets to restrict the Rockets to 139/7 for a three-run victory.

The Oval Invincibles are also unbeaten in the Men’s Hundred 2023. They have won two games so far and one resulted in a tie. They defeated the Manchester Originals comprehensively in their previous encounter and will look to repeat their performance on Friday against the Superchargers.

On the back of fifties from Jason Roy (59) and Heinrich Klaasen (60), the Invincibles posted a mammoth total of 186 on the board. Spencer Johnson and Sunil Narine then picked up three scalps each to help their side knock over the Originals on 92 to win the game by 94 runs.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Match Details:

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Match 15, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 11 2023, Friday, 11 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley is a bit slow in nature. The new ball arrives nicely onto the bat and the batters can make full use of the fielding restrictions. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses, assisting spinners.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Friday, with temperatures expected to hover between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Probable XIs

Northern Superchargers

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Matthew Short, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Saif Zaib, David Wiese, Brydon Carse, Wayne Parnell (c), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Callum Parkinson

Oval Invincibles

Probable XI

Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Jordan Cox, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Sam Billings(w/c), Ross Whiteley, Sunil Narine, Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Match Prediction

With both the Superchargers and the Invincibles being unbeaten in the competition so far, fans can expect a cracking contest when these two sides go head-to-head on Friday.

Oval Invincibles seem to have put together a strong squad, who have been contributing equally. Considering their performances so far this season, the Invincibles look the likelier of the two to come out on top.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

