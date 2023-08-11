The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 16, London Spirit vs Trent Rockets: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 16th game of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition will see the London Spirit take on the Trent Rockets. The iconic Lord’s in London will be hosting this contest.

London Spirit suffered a loss against the Oval Invincibles in their opening game of the competition. Their next fixture against the Manchester Originals was washed out due to rain. The same was the case in their next game against the Southern Brave.

After electing to bowl first, they had a done a fantastic job to reduce the Southern Brave side to 34/3 at the end of 26 balls before rain arrived. No further play was possible and the game was called off. They will be hoping that they grab their first win of the tournament on Saturday.

The Trent Rockets beat the Southern Brave in their first game on the opening night of the Men’s Hundred 2023. Their next game was washed out due to rain before they lost to the Northern Superchargers in their next outing.

Luke Wood bowled brilliantly and registered figures of 3/23 as it helped them restrict the Superchargers to 142/5. The batters then got starts but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and fell short of the target by three runs. They will be looking to bounce back in their next outing.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Match Details:

Match: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, Match 16, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 12 2023, Saturday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Pitch Report

The deck at the Lord’s is expected to be a well-balanced track. The bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface due to the slope present at this venue. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting here.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Weather Forecast

The temperature in London is expected to range between 15 and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Probable XIs

London Spirit

Probable XI

Daniel Lawrence (c), Adam Rossington (wk), Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matthew Critchley, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall

Trent Rockets

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Sam Hain, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Imad Wasim, Luke Wood, Sam Cook

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Match Prediction

The London Spirit’s previous fixture was washed out due to rain. The Trent Rockets are coming off a loss in their last game and both sides will be looking to bounce back at the home of cricket on Saturday.

Trent Rockets looks strong on paper and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Trent Rockets to win this contest of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

