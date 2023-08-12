The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 18, Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The Northern Superchargers will be squaring off against the Manchester Originals in the 18th match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Tournament. Headingley in Leeds will be hosting this contest.

The Northern Superchargers have five points to their name. They have won two games and lost one after their opening fixture was washed out due to rain. They lost to the Oval Invincibles in their last game and suffered a loss.

The Superchargers went on a journey with the ball in hand as the Invincibles posted a mammoth 185 on the board. In reply, Tom Banton played a superb knock of 81 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them losing the game by nine runs. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

The Manchester Originals are not having the best times of times in this year’s competition. They have managed to win only a single game so far and lost two. They faced the Oval Invincibles in their last game and suffered a heavy loss and will have to bring out their A-game to bounce back.

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Invincibles posted 186 on the board. The batters then while chasing faltered as they never got going and got bundled out on 92 to lose the game by a big margin of 94 runs.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Match Details:

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Match 18, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 13 2023, Sunday, 7 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley is expected to be a well-balanced one. The bowlers may get some movement off the surface but it becomes good for batting as the game progresses. The spinners will play a vital role as the ball may hold a bit on the surface.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Weather Forecast

The temperature in Leeds on Sunday is expected to range between 14 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on the matchday.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Probable XIs

Northern Superchargers

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Matthew Short, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Saif Zaib, Brydon Carse, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell (c), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Callum Parkinson

Manchester Originals

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Joshua Little, Richard Gleeson

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures. Both sides will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they will go head-to-head on Sunday at Headingley. Fans can expect a cracking contest.

Northern Superchargers have all the bases covered and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Northern Superchargers to win this contest of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

