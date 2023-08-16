The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 23, Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The 23rd match of the ongoing Men’s Hundred competition will see the Trent Rockets square off against the Manchester Originals at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

The Trent Rockets have had a mixed season so far. They have won two games, lost two while one was washed out due to rain. They beat the Welsh Fire in their previous fixture in a closely fought contest to get back to winning ways.

Colin Munro played a fantastic knock as he remained unbeaten on 66 off 35 balls to take the Rockets to 152/6. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Fire side to 148/6 to win the game by four runs. They will be high on confidence and will be looking to repeat their performance on Thursday.

The Manchester Originals, meanwhile, have five points to their name in as many games. They have won two games and lost as many. The Originals convincingly beat the Northern Superchargers in their last game.

Jamie Overton played a blinder of a knock of 83* off just 30 balls to power the Originals to 182 at the end of their innings. The bowlers then stepped up and limited the Superchargers to 141/9 to win the game by 40 runs on the DLS method, with Usama Mir finishing with four scalps.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Match Details:

Match: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, Match 23, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 17 2023, Thursday, 11 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Pitch Report

The surface at Trent Bridge is a balanced one, with equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. The batters can play their strokes freely against the new ball but the track becomes slower as the game progresses, assisting the slower bowlers.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket in Nottingham on Wednesday, with the temperatures expected to be in the mid-20s.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Probable XIs

Trent Rockets

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Joe Root, Colin Munro, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Ish Sodhi, Luke Wood, John Turner

Manchester Originals

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Ben Raine, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Joshua Little, Josh Tongue

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures and will be brimming with confidence. A cracking contest is thus expected on Thursday as both sides will come out all guns blazing to carry forward the winning momentum.

It's hard to separate the two but Trent Rockets look like a well-balanced unit and that just might give them an extra advantage.

Prediction: Trent Rockets to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

