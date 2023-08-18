The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 25, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The Trent Rockets will lock horns against the Birmingham Phoenix in the 25th match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition. Trent Bridge in Nottingham will be hosting this contest on Saturday, August 19.

The Trent Rockets are placed in the middle of the points table. They have managed to win only two games out of six and have just five points to their name. After losing to the Manchester Originals in their last game, they will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Daniel Sams and Lewis Gregory grabbed two wickets each but the other bowlers went on a journey as the Originals posted 181 on the board. Tom Kohler-Cadmore played a very good knock of 64 off 42 balls but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings 10 short of the target.

The Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, are coming off a loss in their last game against the Southern Brave. They are languishing at the bottom of the table after managing to win only a single so far. They will be hoping to get a win on Saturday and keep their finals hopes alive.

Phoenix batted first but their batters faltered as they never got going and managed to score only 119 in their 100 balls for the loss of eight wickets. The bowlers then picked up six wickets but failed to defend the total as Brave chased it down with five balls to spare.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Details:

Match: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 25, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 19, 2023, Saturday, 7 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Pitch Report

The deck at Trent Bridge is a wonderful track to bat on. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can take full use of the powerplay. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling at this venue.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Weather Forecast

The temperature in Nottingham on Saturday is expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Probable XIs

Trent Rockets

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Ish Sodhi, Luke Wood, Sam Cook

Birmingham Phoenix

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Chris Woakes, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures and will be hoping to get back to winning ways. Both will be looking to bring out their A-game on Saturday to keep themselves alive in the competition.

Trent Rockets look like a well-balanced unit and expect them to get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Trent Rockets to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

