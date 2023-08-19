The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 28, Welsh Fire vs London Spirit: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Welsh Fire will be squaring off against the London Spirit in the 28th match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition. Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will play host to this clash on Sunday, August 20.

Welsh Fire are struggling in this year’s competition. They have played six games so far and have only managed to win twice. They faced the Trent Rockets in their previous fixture and suffered a loss.

After electing to bowl first, the Fire bowlers did a very good job of restricting the Rockets to 152/6. Joe Clarke smashed a fifty while chasing but lacked support from the other end as they fell short of the target by four runs.

London Spirit, on the other hand, have won two games and lost as many, and have six points under their belt. They most recently beat the Northern Superchargers in front of their home crowd to get back on track.

Contributions from Adam Rossington (53), Matthew Wade (42), and Daryl Mitchell (34) helped Spirit post 160 on the board. Ravi Bopara starred with the ball as he registered figures of 4/21 to help his side defend the total successfully against the Superchargers.

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Match Details:

Match: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Match 28, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 20, 2023, Sunday, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Pitch Report

The Sophia Gardens offers a belter of a track for batting. The batters generally have a good time batting here as they can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers need to hit the right areas consistently to avoid getting clobbered.

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Cardiff on Sunday, with the temperature expected to hover between 14 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Probable XIs

Welsh Fire

Probable XI

Stephen Eskinazi, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke (wk), Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Roelof van der Merwe, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Jake Ball

London Spirit

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Lawrence (c), Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matthew Critchley, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Match Prediction

The Fire lost a thrilling game against the Rockets in their previous outing and will be looking to get back to winning ways. The Spirit are coming off a win in their last game and will look to repeat their performance on Sunday when they face Fire away from home.

London Spirit have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: London Spirit to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Poll : Matthew Wade to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes