The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 29, Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 29th match of the ongoing Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition will see the Oval Invincibles lock horns with the Trent Rockets. This high-octane clash will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on Monday.

The Oval Invincibles are currently the table-toppers. They have won five games out of seven and sit comfortably at the top of the points table. They sealed a place in the knockout stages of the competition by winning their last game against Southern Brave.

Tom Curran played a very good knock of 43* lower down the order to take the Invincibles to 139 at the end of their innings. He then stepped up with the ball in hand and picked up three wickets to help his side defend the total against the Brave. The Invincibles will be eyeing a top-two finish and a win on Monday will see them avoid the Eliminator.

The Trent Rockets, on the other hand, are on the brink of qualifying for the final. They have won three games and lost as many and have seven points under their belt. They beat Birmingham Phoenix comprehensively in their previous fixture and will be looking to repeat their performance on Monday.

The middle-order batters contributed for the Rockets as they posted 162 on the board for the loss of six wickets. Daniel Sams and Matthew Carter picked up three and two wickets, respectively, as they restricted the Phoenix to 116/9 to win the game by 46 runs.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Match Details:

Match: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, Match 29, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 21 2023, Monday, 11 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Pitch Report

The surface at the Kennington Oval is a belter of a track. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark as the batters love batting here. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Monday at this venue.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Weather Forecast

The conditions in London will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to hover between 15 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Heinrich Klaasen, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Tom Curran, Adam Zampa, Nathan Sowter, Spencer Johnson

Trent Rockets

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Daniel Sams, Sam Hain, Lewis Gregory (c), Matthew Carter, Ish Sodhi, Luke Wood, Sam Cook

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Match Prediction

The Invincibles booked a place in the final after winning their last game. They will be eager to finish in the top two. The Rockets are also coming off a win in their previous fixture and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Oval Invincibles have all their bases covered and are expected to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

