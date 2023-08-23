The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 32, Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming

The last league game of the Men’s Hundred Competition 2023 will see Birmingham Phoenix lock horns against London Spirit at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The Birmingham Phoenix are already out of the race of qualifying for the finals of the competition. They managed to win only a single game out of seven and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost to Trent Rockets in their last game and will be hoping to finish the tournament on a high.

Adam Milne picked up two wickets for Phoenix as they restricted the Rockets to 162/6. Jamie Smith top-scored with 38 while chasing but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them losing the game by 46 runs.

London Spirit, on the other hand, have six points to their name in seven games. They stand eliminated from the competition as a win in their last league game will only get them to eight points which won’t be enough for them to qualify for the finals. They suffered a loss against Welsh Fire in their last outing.

After electing to bat first, the Spirit’s batters faltered as they never got going and only managed to score 109 at the end of their innings. Daniel Worrall bowled brilliantly upfront and picked up three wickets but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total. They will hope to come out on top in their last game on Thursday.

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Match Details:

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Match 32, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 24th 2023, Thursday, 11 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Pitch Report

The Edgbaston offers a balanced track. The new ball bowlers may get some purchase from the surface but it settles as the game progresses, assisting the batters who get their eye in. The spinners will come into play in the later stages.

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Weather Forecast

There is rain predicted on Thursday in Birmingham, with the temperature expected to range between 10 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Probable XIs

Birmingham Phoenix

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Chris Woakes, Adam Milne, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha

London Spirit

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Lawrence (c), Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matthew Critchley, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Match Prediction

Both the Phoenix and the Spirit didn’t have the best of seasons. Both are out of contention of qualifying for the finals of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition and will be looking to finish the tournament on a winning note.

London Spirit looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: London Spirit to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

