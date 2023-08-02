The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 4, Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

The Northern Superchargers will be locking horns against the Birmingham Phoenix in the fourth game of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition. Headingley in Leeds will play host to this exciting encounter.

The Northern Superchargers didn’t have the best of seasons last year. They won four games and lost as many and finished the competition at the sixth position. They will be hoping to put up much-improved performances this year and make it to the knockout stages.

Wayne Parnell has been handed the responsibility of leading the Superchargers in the Men’s Hundred 2023. Parnell has plenty of experience and recently led Seattle Orcas to the final of the MLC 2023. Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, David Wiese, Adil Rashid have tons of experience and will play a key role for the Superchargers.

Birmingham Phoenix won five games out of eight in the league stages in last year’s competition and missed out on a berth in the playoffs due to a poor net run rate. They will be looking to go one step ahead this time and hopefully go all the way.

English all-rounder Moeen Ali will be leading the Phoenix side in the Men’s Hundred 2023. Ali was part of the English side in the recently concluded Ashes series. He along with Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan, Will Smeed are the most experienced players in the side and will be looking to step up in the tournament.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Details:

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 4, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 3rd 2023, Thursday, 11 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley is one of the most batting-friendly surfaces in England. The new ball bowlers may get some movement with the new ball but the surface becomes good for batting under lights. Expect the teams to opt to bowl first on winning the toss.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Weather Forecast

There is a 90% chance of rain predicted on Thursday in Leeds, with the temperature expected to range between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Probable XIs

Northern Superchargers

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Tom Banton (wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Bas de Leede, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell (c), Callum Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Reece Topley

Birmingham Phoenix

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Benjamin, Jamie Smith (wk), Shadab Khan, Benny Howell, Chris Woakes, Adam Milne, Kane Richardson

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Prediction

Both the Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix have some international superstars in their lineup and the fans can expect a cracking contest on Thursday when both go head-to-head in the fourth game of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Birmingham Phoenix looks a settled unit and expect them to start the tournament on a winning note.

Prediction: Birmingham Phoenix to win this contest of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

