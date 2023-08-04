The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 6, Manchester Originals vs London Spirit: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

The sixth game of the Men’s Hundred will see the Manchester Originals lock horns against London Spirit. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will be hosting this clash on Saturday, August 5.

The Manchester Originals didn’t have the best of starts to the tournament. They faced the Welsh Fire in their opening game and suffered a loss in what was a rain-curtailed fixture.

In a 40-balls per side contest, the Manchester Originals bowlers struggled a bit as they conceded 94 runs. In reply, Jos Buttler (37*) and Max Holden (37) tried hard but it wasn’t enough as they fell short of the target by nine runs.

London Spirit also had a similar start to the Men’s Hundred 2023. They faced the Oval Invincibles in their first fixture. It was a close-fought contest and they finished on the losing side.

The Spirit's batters struggled to keep going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out on 131 on the last ball of their innings. Daniel Worrall, Jordan Thompson, and Nathan Ellis picked up two wickets each but they failed to defend the total in the last set.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, Match 6, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 5, 2023, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Pitch Report

The pitch at the Emirates Old Trafford looks like a good surface to bat on. With the ball coming nicely onto the bat, the batters can play their strokes freely. There will be plenty of runs on offer for them once they get settled in the middle.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Saturday, with the temperature in Manchester expected to hover between 13 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Probable XIs

Manchester Originals

Probable XI

Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Joshua Little, Josh Tongue

London Spirit

Probable XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Lawrence (c), Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matthew Critchley, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Match Prediction

Both these sides got off to a losing start to the Men’s Hundred 2023. They will be hoping to bring out their A-game on Saturday and grab their first win of the competition. Manchester Originals have got a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Manchester Originals to win this contest of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

