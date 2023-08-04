The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 7, Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Birmingham Phoenix will square off against the Trent Rockets in the seventh game of the third edition of the Men’s Hundred cqqompetition. Edgbaston in Birmingham will host this exciting contest on Saturday (August 5).

Birmingham Phoenix faced the Northern Superchargers in their opening game of the competition. Rain played spoilsport as the game was called off, with the two sides grabbing a point each.

After being asked to bat first by the Northern Superchargers, Phoenix got off to a decent start as they were 84/5 at the end of 62 balls. Ben Duckett was unbeaten on 34 before rain arrived and no further play was possible, resulting in the match being abandoned.

The Trent Rockets, meanwhile, had a perfect start to this year’s Hundred competition. They beat the Southern Brave in their opening game in a thriller of a contest. They will be high in confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Sam Hain played a brilliant knock of 63 as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and ended up scoring 133 at the end of their innings. Daniel Sams and skipper Lewis Gregory grabbed three wickets each to knock over Southern Brave on 127 en route to a six-run victory.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Match Details:

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Match 7, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 5 2023, Saturday, 11 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is a balanced track. The pacers may get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early on in their innings. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Birmingham are expected to hover between 10 and 16 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Saturday.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Probable XIs

Birmingham Phoenix

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c) Jamie Smith (wk), Shadab Khan, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Adam Milne, Kane Richardson

Trent Rockets

Probable XI

Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Lewis Gregory (c), Imad Wasim, Daniel Sams, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood, Sam Cook

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Match Prediction

Birmingham Phoenix’s opening fixture was washed out due to rain. The Trent Rockets, on the other hand, won their first game and will be looking to make it two in two. The Phoenix side needs to fire in unison to challenge the Rockets on Saturday.

Trent Rockets have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward.

Prediction: Trent Rockets to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

