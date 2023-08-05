The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 9, Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The ninth match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition will see the Oval Invincibles square off against the Welsh Fire at the Kennington Oval in London.

The Oval Invincibles faced the London Spirit in their opening game. A solid all-around effort saw them emerge victorious by three wickets. They will be upbeat ahead of this game and will look to carry the momentum forward at the home ground.

Nathan Sowter picked up three wickets as it helped them knock over London Spirit on 131. Then, Sam Curran top-scored with 34 and a fantastic cameo from Sunil Narine (13* off 5 balls) helped them get across the line with one ball to spare.

Welsh Fire, meanwhile, beat the Manchester Originals in their first game but failed to make it two in two as they lost their next fixture against Southern Brave. They failed to hold their nerves to fall short by two runs.

Each of the Welsh Fire bowlers picked up at least a wicket, with Haris Rauf finishing with three as they restricted Southern Brave to 147/8. In reply, Stephen Eskinazi (31) and David Willey (31) tried well but couldn't seal a cliffhanger for Fire.

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Match Details:

Match: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, Match 9, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 6th 2023, Sunday, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Pitch Report

The deck at the Kennington Oval is spin-friendly. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the spinners play a vital role while bowling here. The batters will have to take their time to build their innings.

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Weather Forecast

The temperature in the capital city of England on Sunday is expected to be under 20 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Gus Atkinson, Zak Chappell, Nathan Sowter

Welsh Fire

Probable XI

Luke Wells, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Phillips, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Abell (c), David Willey, Roelof van der Merwe, David Payne, Ben Green, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Match Prediction

The Oval Invincibles got off to a perfect start to the competition and will be raring to go on Sunday at their home. The Welsh Fire lost a close-fought contest in their previous encounter and will have to fire in unison against the Invincibles.

Oval Invincibles look a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win this contest of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

