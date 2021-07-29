The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 11: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The eleventh game of The Hundred 2021 will feature the Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

Coming into this game, the home side, Southern Brave, will be hoping for a change in fortunes. They are on a two-match losing streak and have struggled to find their way into The Hundred so far. Trent Rockets thrashed them by nine wickets before they went down to Welsh Fire by 18 runs. Their batting has failed to come good despite having big names in the top order. Meanwhile, their bowlers haven't been able to do a lot either. The absence of Jofra Archer has hurt them.

On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix has put up a better display. They won their opening game in The Hundred against the London Spirit. However, they were pegged back by a defeat over the Manchester Originals in their previous outing. The Phoenix top order has failed in both games so far, while the middle order hasn't been consistent. Their bowling hasn’t lived up to expectations either.

The Southern Brave will be desperate to get their first points. The Phoenix will also hunt for a victory to get their campaign back on track. So with both sides hungry for a win, this should be an exciting battle to watch.

Match Details

Match: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred 2021

Date: July 30, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Weather Report

The skies will be cloudy and the temperature will vary from 13 to 16 degrees Celsius. There is a prediction of a light shower during the day but it should most probably not affect this game.

Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl in Southampton is a good batting surface. However, there haven't been any big scores on this venue in The Hundred thus far. Given the conditions, it will be challenging for the batsmen with the ball expected to swing. Winning the toss and bowling first will be an obvious choice. The side batting first should look to post a total of 150-160 on this wicket.

Predicted Playing XI

Southern Brave

Southern Brave possess a fiery top order in skipper James Vince and Quinton de Kock. The duo got starts in the previous game but will have to convert them into big innings. Devon Conway is another big name in the top three who has so far failed to fire. Alex Davies, Delray Rawlins and Colin de Grandhomme in the middle order will also have to come good as batting has been the biggest issue for this side. With players such as Tymal Mills, Chris Jordon and Craig Overton, they have a decent bowling line-up. However, the bowling unit has struggled as well.

Predicted XI: James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devon Conway, Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott.

Birmingham Phoenix

Moeen Ali and his men had a disastrous outing with the bat in their previous game after being dismissed for 87. Their batting unit has failed to fire as a whole. Miles Hammond, Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Daniel Bell-Drummond and Moeen Ali lead the batting lineup. Imran Tahir and Adam Milne are the lead bowlers and will have to come good. The batting and bowling unit needs to put on a good show collectively.

Predicted XI: Moeen Ali (c), Finn Allen, Miles Hammond, Liam Livingstone, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke (wk), Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir.

Match Prediction

The Southern Braves have a better-looking line-up between the two sides. Their openers in skipper Vince and Quinton de Kock showed some positivity against the Welsh Fire. It should only be a matter of time before this power-packed top order of Vince, De Kock, and Conway fires together. They will be looking to use their home advantage to make an impact against Phoenix for their first win of The Hundred.

