The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 14: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Birmingham Phoenix will square off against Trent Rockets in the 14th match of The Hundred 2021 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

Phoenix are coming off a loss against Southern Brave in their previous outing, making it two successive losses in a row for them. They posted a decent score of 151, but Brave romped home with three deliveries to spare. With just one win from three games, Phoenix desperately need to a win to stay in contention.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have their unbeaten run in The Hundred, with a win over London Spirit in their last game. They now have three wins in a row and are the team to beat in the competition. Although they could only muster 123 runs against the Spirit, their bowlers responded brilliantly, restricting the opposition to just 116.

The Rockets will look to keep the good show going against Phoenix, who need a win to keep themselves afloat in the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men 2021.

Date: August 01, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 07:00 PM (IST).

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy. There are chances of rain during the game, but a full match should materialise. The temperature is expected to vary between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

In the only game at this venue in The Hundred so far, Birmingham Phoenix chased down a total of 144. The wicket at the ground generally offers the pacers some assistance, so a first-innings score in the 150 range can be expected.

Predicted Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix

Phoenix had a decent outing with the bat in their last outing, with Liam Livingstone (68) and Miles Hammond (44) propelling them to a total of 151. However, they would like Finn Allen, Daniel Bell-Drummond and captain Moeen Ali to come good with the bat.

Their bowling has let them down, as they were unable to defend that score. Adam Milne stood out, picking up three wickets for just 15 runs in that game. But the rest of the bowlers - Tom Helm, Imran Tahir and Benny Howell -will need to perform better as a unit.

Predicted XI: Miles Hammond, Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Moeen Ali (C), Chris Benjamin, Chris Cooke (WK), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir.

Trent Rockets

D’Arcy Short and Alex Hales were good at the top for the Rockets in the last game. But their middle-order batters - Dawid Malan, Samit Patel and Lewis Gregory - will have to up their games. Their spinners were on song, with Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter and Samit Patel grabbing all eight wickets between themselves. The Rockets will rely on them to perform once again.

Predicted XI: Alex Hales, D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores (WK), Lewis Gregory (C), Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten.

Match Prediction

Trent Rockets, with three wins in a row, will start as the clear favourites. They have one of the strongest all-round units in The Hundred. Meanwhile, Phoenix have won their only game at home and will look to capitalise on that to hand the Rockets their first loss in The Hundred 2021.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

