The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 15: London Spirit vs Southern Brave - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Southern Brave will take on London Spirit in the 15th match of The Hundred Men’s competition 2021 on Sunday at the Lord’s in London.

Both teams are struggling in the bottom half of the pile and would like to move up the standings. Brave won their last game to open their points tally, whereas Spirit are yet to open their account in the Hundred.

Brave have won one of their three matches thus far. The Spirit, meanwhile, have also lost two matches, while another got washed away due to rain.

Match Details

Match: Southern Brave vs London Spirit, The Hundred Men’s Competition, 2021.

Date: August 1, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 10:30 PM (IST).

Venue: Lord’s, London.

Weather Report

With heavy downpours in London over the last few days, rains could play a spoilsport in this game, leading to interruptions. The temperature is expected to hover between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Lord’s is good for batting, the overcast conditions might help the bowlers get some swing. Overall, it should be an even game for both batters and bowlers. Anything between 130-140 could be a good first-innings total.

Predicted Playing XIs

London Spirits

With a solid pace-bowling attack in place, Spirit have some match-winning batsmen in their ranks. The squad has a decent blend of youth and experience.

Predicted XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Josh Inglis, Joe Denly, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen, Mason Crane, Mohammad Amir.

Southern Brave

After winning their last game, Southern Brave may not want to tinker with their winning combination. Their batting clicked cohesively and so did their bowling unit.

Predicted XI

James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devon Conway, Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott.

Match Prediction

Morgan’s men will be keen to get a win under their belt, while Brave will look to continue their winning momentum. Thanks to a better-settled squad, Southern Brave are expected to win this game.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

