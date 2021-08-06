The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 21: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers are set to clash in the 21st match of The Hundred at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Southern Brave lost two games on the trot at the start of their campaign. However, they bounced back with two consecutive wins and have regained some momentum. The Brave's previous game against Manchester Originals was eventually called off. They have picked up form and will want to continue to win and move up the table.

Similarly, the Northern Superchargers lost their first two games. With one abandoned game and two successive wins, they will be high on confidence coming into this encounter. The Superchargers registered a comprehensive 63-run win over the London Spirit last time around. They have broken into the top four and will look to continue their winning run.

Both teams started The Hundred on a poor note with successive losses. They have now put their campaigns back on track with wins and will be coming into this game with a lot of momentum. With both sides looking for a win, this should be an interesting battle.

Match Details

Match: Southern vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Men 2021

Date: August 07, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Weather Report

The forecast predicts cloud cover over the venue for the entire course of the match. There are chances of rain but it should not affect the game. Temperatures are expected to hover around 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Southampton offers a good batting surface and we have seen good scores at this venue as well. Southern Brave scored 152 against Birmingham Phoenix and then chased down 145 against the London Spirit at this ground. We can expect another high-scoring game.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Brave

The addition of Paul Stirling at the top is a big boost for Southern Brave. Along with Quinton de Kock, captain James Vince, Liam Dawson, Alex Davies and Colin de Grandhomme, they have a formidable batting unit.

Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, George Garton, Ross Whiteley, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott.

Northern Superchargers

Captain David Willey was the star of the show for the Superchargers in their previous win. He led from the front with both the bat and the ball. Willey scored an unbeaten 81 and picked up two wickets. Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ben Raine were also among the wickets. The form of Adam Lyth and Chris Lynn at the top will be a bit of a concern for the Superchargers.

Predicted XI: Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, David Willey (c), Dane Vilas, John Simpson (wk), Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Match Prediction

The Superchargers and the Brave are evenly matched coming into this contest. They will want their top order to click and we can be in for a treat should that happen.

Both teams will be desperate to keep their winning run going and therefore, we can expect a close game and a thrilling finish. Playing at home, Southern Brave will look to make the most of their home advantage.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

