The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 22: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Oval Invincibles are set to take on Trent Rockets in the 22nd match of The Hundred 2021 at The Oval in London on Sunday.

The Oval Invincibles have managed to win only two out of their five games in The Hundred so far. They are coming off a loss to Birmingham Phoenix, where they failed to defend a huge score of 172. Colin Ingram struck an unbeaten 81 that eventually went in vain. Despite having a strong line-up, the Invincibles have looked ordinary in their campaign thus far.

Meanwhile, Trent Rockets are at the top of the table with four wins. They are having a phenomenal run in The Hundred. The Rockets eased past Welsh Fire by six wickets in their previous outing. Wahab Riaz joined the side and started off on a high, picking up four wickets. Samit Patel and Lewis Gregory came good in the middle order to finish the game, which is another encouraging sign.

This will potentially be a must-win game for the Invincibles to strengthen their chances for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, Trent Rockets will be keen to keep the momentum going as they look to consolidate their position at the top.

Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men 2021

Date: August 08, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

Venue: The Oval, London

Weather Report

The Oval is expected to have cloud cover throughout the duration of the game. There are predictions of light showers, but we can expect a full game. The temperature will vary between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The previous game at this venue was low scoring where the Invincibles chased down a target of 122. Overcast conditions may assist quicker bowlers early on. A score in the 140 range would be ideal and the team winning the toss should look to chase.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles

The Oval Invincibles had a brilliant game with the bat last time against Phoenix. Jason Roy scored 38 at the top while Colin Ingram, with his unbeaten 81, took them to a total of 172. They will want the likes of Will Jacks, skipper Sam Billings and Laurie Evans to fire as well.

Bowling must be an area of concern as they failed to defend a huge score. Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Sunil Narine, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tom Curran form a strong attack. However, they were all expensive and need to step up.

Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (C & WK), Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood.

Trent Rockets

The addition of Wahab Riaz has been a bonus for the Rockets. He picked up four wickets in their previous win. They have a good bowling line-up with the likes of Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Wahab, Rashid Khan and Samit Patel in their ranks.

Alex Hales and Dawid Malan got off to starts but will want to convert them into big scores. D’Arcy Short’s form at the top is a concern. However, Samit Patel, who played a match-winning knock (46*) and Lewis Gregory (22*), getting among runs down the order only adds to their strength.

Predicted XI: Alex Hales, D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores (WK), Steven Mullaney, Lewis Gregory (C), Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Wahab Riaz.

Match Prediction

Trent Rockets have been in fine form and are one of the top sides in the competition. Both their batting and bowling have looked good. They are a tough side to beat and the Oval Invincibles will have to be at their very best. This should be a good contest. However, Trent Rockets are the favorites to win the game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee