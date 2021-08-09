The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 24: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Manchester Originals will face the London Spirit in the 24th match of the Hundred at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday (August 10). The Originals’ last game was washed out due to rain while the Spirit lost their previous fixture. It will be a cracker of a contest as both teams look to come out fast and make up lost ground.

Manchester Originals are placed fourth in the table with six points to their name. They have won two out of their five matches with two being washed out. They started the competition with a loss but seem to have found the winning formula. Unfortunately, the rain gods haven’t been kind to them.

The Originals have a good balanced side. The overseas players in Colin Munro, Carlos Brathiwaite and Lockie Ferguson have been brilliant. The team have got some good experienced bowlers in Steven Finn and Matthew Parkinson who have troubled the opposition batsmen. The Manchester Originals are certainly a side to look out for going ahead in the competition.

The London Spirit, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the table. They haven’t managed to win a single game in the competition so far and have lost four of their five matches with one being washed out. They only have one point under their belt and a playoff berth seems to be beyond their reach.

Nothing has gone right for the Spirit. They have a number of T20 superstars on their side but have failed to live up to their expectations. The players have failed to fire in unison as they haven’t got any momentum behind them. They need to get their combination right against the Originals to stand any chance of qualifying for the finals.

Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, the Hundred 2021

Date and Time: August 10 2021 Tuesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Weather report:

The weather in Birmingham on Tuesday is expected to be on the murkier side. Temperatures will hover between 12 and 20 degrees Celsius. There is a very high chance of rain early in the morning but expect it to clear in the evening. Hopefully we will get a full game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Old Trafford is a two-paced, with something in it for everyone. There is a grip on the surface which has allowed the spinners to have an impact. With the overcast conditions around, the batsmen need to be careful while playing their shots.

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals’ last game was washed out. They will be hoping that rain stays away from their upcoming fixture. They have got the right combination and will be eager to win against the Spirit. We might see Parkinson back in the side for Manchester.

Playing XI: Philip Salt, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Steven Finn

London Spirit

Having lost four of their five games, Morgan’s men need to turn the tables around quickly. With Zak Crawley and Daniel Lawrence out for national duties, we will see a couple of changes in their XI. The Spirit will be eager to get their first win in the competition

Playing XI: Josh Inglis (wk), Joe Denly, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Adam Rossington, Luis Reece, Mohammad Amir, Blake Cullen, Chris Wood

Match prediction:

The Manchester Originals have been good in the competition so far whereas the London Spirit are in search of their first win. With a couple of English players missing out for the rest of the tournament due to national duties, there are problems galore for Morgan’s side.

Home advantage will prove to be a big boos for the Manchester Originals and expect them to come out on top against the depleted London Spirit.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee