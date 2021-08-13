The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 28: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Oval Invincibles and London Spirit are set to face each other in Match No. 28 of the Men’s Hundred on Saturday, August 14, at Kennington Oval in London.

The Spirit, led by England skipper Eoin Morgan, are in dire straits as they languish right at the bottom of the points table. Their campaign is as good as over as their net run rate of -0.763 is the worst among the eight participating teams in the championship.

The Spirit registered their maiden win on Tuesday when they beat Manchester Originals by six runs. Bradley Wheal’s four-wicket haul helped the Spirit halt their winless run. The Invincibles, on the contrary, are well and truly in the race to make it to the next round.

They are placed in the middle of the table with seven points from six games. In their previous match, they beat the Trent Rockets by nine runs at the same venue. Jason Roy’s unbeaten 29-ball 56 guided the Invincibles to 125 for six in the 65-ball rain-curtailed match.

Thereafter, Sunil Narine’s three-wicket haul restricted the in-form Rockets to 116. The Invincibles and Spirit were also scheduled to lock horns on July 25, but not a single ball could take place due to persistent rain.

Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, The Hundred Men 2021

Date: August 14, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Weather Report

The weather forecast says that there is no chance of rain. There will be a bit of cloud cover though. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the mid-60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kennington Oval has been good for batting so far. The average first-innings score of 153 suggests that batters have been able to express themselves. The track has also seemed to get better as the match progresses and chasing should thus be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles

Jason Roy is the leading run-scorer for the Invincibles, having notched up 174 runs with two half-centuries. Sam Billings and Colin Ingram have also scored in excess of 100 runs each.

Sunil Narine has six wickets in his kitty at an economy of 1.20. Tom Curran is their top wicket-taker with seven wickets at an expensive economy of 1.58.

Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Alex Blake, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (wk/c), Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood

London Spirit

The Spirit’s batting unit is yet to fire on all cylinders. Adam Rossington and Josh Inglis are their top run-getters thus far. Eoin Morgan and Mohammad Nabi have looked out of sorts.

In the bowling department, barring Wheal’s four-fer, the Spirit haven’t put forth a match-winning performance. Mohammad Amir is yet to deliver as well.

Predicted XI: Adam Rossington (w), Josh Inglis, Luis Reece, Joe Cracknell, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane

Match Prediction

The Invincibles have been far more convincing than the Spirit in the Men’s Hundred. On all fronts, Sam Billings and Co. have been better than the Spirit. The Invincibles seem the strong favorites to win the upcoming game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee