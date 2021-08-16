The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 31: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Northern Superchargers will take on Birmingham Phoenix in the 31st match of The Hundred 2021 at Emerald Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday.

The Northern Superchargers are placed fifth in the table with three wins and seven points. They are coming off a thumping 69-run win over the Manchester Originals in their most recent fixture. The Superchargers posted a mammoth total of 200 runs and then restricted the Originals to 131.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Phoenix are currently at the top of the table. They have had a successful campaign so far with five wins in seven games. Phoenix are in top form as they come into this game on a four-match winning streak. A 16-run win over Trent Rockets in their last match saw them move to the top of the table.

The Northern Superchargers will have to win this game by a big margin and hope for other results to go their way if they are to make the top four. Birmingham Phoenix will look to win and secure a top-two finish.

Match Details

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred Men 2021

Date: August 17, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Emerald Headingley, Leeds

Weather Report

The skies over Headingley are expected to be partly cloudy. However, there is no prediction of rain, which means a full game is on the cards. The temperature will vary between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The previous game at this venue was a high-scoring encounter where the Superchargers scored 200 runs batting first. However, the track at Headingley generally does not see a lot of runs being scored. The fast bowlers will get some help off the deck early on. A score in the 150 range would be ideal.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Lynn and David Willey got starts at the top but none could convert them into a big inning. The top order will have to fire. It was Dane Vilas (36), Jordan Thompson (27) and John Simpson (71*) in the middle order who took them to 200 last time.

The Superchargers' bowling was, however, spot on with Ben Raine, Adil Rashid, David Willey and Mujeeb Ur Rahman amongst the wickets. They performed well as a unit and are looking to keep up the same.

Predicted XI: Chris Lynn, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey (C), Dane Vilas, Jordan Thompson, John Simpson (wk), Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Birmingham Phoenix

Finn Allen (29) and Will Smeed (18) got starts at the top in their last fixture. The onus will be on them to better their performance this time around.

Captain Liam Livingstone (50) and Miles Hammond (38) did the bulk of the scoring. The rest of the batting will have to step up as well.

The bowling unit did well together. Dillon Pennington, Pat Brown and Imran Tahir were amongst the wickets. Tom Helm, Benny Howell and Liam Livingstone were expensive and will look to get better.

Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone (C), Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke (wk), Dillon Pennington, Tom Helm, Pat Brown, Imran Tahir.

Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off wins from their previous games. The teams look pretty even in terms of balance.

However, Birmingham Phoenix are on a four-match winning streak and will pose a stiff challenge. The Northern Superchargers are under pressure to win this game and will look to bank on home advantage. While Phoenix start as favorites, this should certainly be a cracker of a contest.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee