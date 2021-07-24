The Hundred Men's Competition 2021: Match 6, Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Manchester Originals will take on Birmingham Phoenix in match six of the ongoing The Hundred Men’s 2021. The game will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday.

The Manchester Originals have not had a great start to the campaign, going down in their opener against the Oval Invincibles. Chasing 146 to win, the Originals fell short by nine runs despite the best efforts of Carlos Brathwaite and Calvin Harris. Manchester will look to get their first points on the board when they take the field on Sunday against an in-form Birmingham Phoenix.

The Phoenix clinched a close win over the London Spirit in their opener. Captain Moeen Ali led from the front as he scored 40 runs, helping Birmingham chase down 144 with three balls to spare. Phoenix will hope to continue their good run when they take to the field at Old Trafford.

Match details

Match: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred Men’s, 2021

Date & July: July 25, 2021 (Friday), 10:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

Weather report

While the forecast is expected to be mostly cloudy, there is unlikely to be any rain interruptions during the clash. The temperature is expected to range between 13 to 23 degrees Celsius during the course of the game.

Pitch report

The track at Old Trafford offers good support to the batsmen and runs are expected to flow. The pitch offers an even bounce and has fairly short boundaries, making it a hunting ground for big hitters. During the England vs Pakistan T20I last year, the hosts chased down Pakistan’s score of 195 in the final over of the innings and one can expect scores around the 160 region on Sunday.

Predicted playing XIs

Manchester Originals

The Originals will not make many changes to their side despite their loss in the first game. Lockie Ferguson remains in contention but is unlikely to come in for the game at Old Trafford.

Predicted XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klassen, Steven Finn, Matt Parkinson

Birmingham Phoenix

The Birmingham Phoenix have no reason to tinker with their combination against the Manchester Originals.

Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Miles Hammond, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Chris Cooke, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir

Match prediction

The Manchester Originals are favourites to win the clash at home on Sunday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode

