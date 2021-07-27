The Hundred: Is it disrupting England's domestic cricket structure?

One can most certainly say, The Hundred has lived up to its expectations so far. From Dane Van Niekerk's counter-attacking knock to Sam Billings playing an eye-catching innings to Harry Brook's sensational arrival on the bigger stage, The Hundred could not have asked for a better start.

It is still too early to say, but the tournament has all the abilities to make the game more accessible to the younger population. T20 cricket originated primarily because of extensive market research on the requirements of the game from the audience.

In simple words, research experts asked the audience what they expected from the game and delivered the favorite outcome of all, which was T20 cricket. The Hundred originated with the same model of customer research and is looking to take the world by storm.

The Hundred at the cost of the Royal London One-Day Cup?

As much as The Hundred is the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) dream child turning into reality, it has clashed with another domestic cricket tournament - the Royal London One-Day Cup. With The Hundred running simultaneously with the Royal London One-Day Cup, things look bleak for the 50-over tournament.

With most first-team players sealing contracts with The Hundred franchises, the counties have no option but to field second-string sides. It might lead to boring matches, eventually causing the tournament to become a non-entertaining version of the game.

This year, The Hundred did not affect the T20 Blast or the ever-entertaining County Championship. But it has affected the Royal London One-Day Cup. The 50-over tournament took a bullet in 2020 too. During an uncertain pandemic situation, it made way for the Bob Willis Trophy, the shortened version of the County Championship and the T20 Blast.

In the current day scenario, the concept of being an ODI specialist is unique. Players like Alex Carey and Shai Hope have nearly perfected the concept with scintillating performances in the 50-over format. As much as a new franchise league like The Hundred should take precedence with all the benefits it brings into the bigger picture, it should certainly not affect existing tournaments.

With the Royal London One-Day Cup losing its relevance this year, ODI specialists in England looking to make it big on the international stage will find it tough to break into the national side. This could make them choose shorter formats, which might not be their strong point. That could result in what might be called talent loss.

One must mention that The Hundred is the ECB's first attempt at hosting a franchise-based league, and the governing body is doing all it can to deliver the best cricketing experience to its audience. But conducting a tournament at the cost of another is not something the ECB itself would be considering in its plans for the future.

The first ever The Hundred match was between Oval Invincibles Women and Manchester Originals Women

The BCCI way

India have a gigantic domestic system. According to a recent Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcement, a total of 2127 domestic cricket games are expected to be played across different age categories for both men's and women's teams in the 2021-22 season.

Yet the BCCI managed not to clash any tournaments with the IPL. The ECB could take a leaf or two from the BCCI's books and ensure such clashes don't happen. Challenges are aplenty with the weather being the primary concern in England. Should the ECB find a way past the hurdle, the future will be extremely bright for English cricket.

Edited by Samya Majumdar