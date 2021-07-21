The Hundred Women's 2021: Oval Invincibles SWOT Analysis

The inaugural edition of the Hundred Women's will commence on July 21. The Oval Invincibles will play the season opener against the Manchester Originals.

The Oval Invincibles have a balanced side in the competition. They have a few international stars in their squad. The Invincibles will surely look to go unscathed throughout the tournament.

Let’s have a look at what the Oval Invincibles squad looks like. Also let’s look at their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Oval Invincibles Squad

Georgia Adams, Fran Wilson, Alix Capsey, Jo Gardner, Sarah Bryce, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Megan Belt, Danielle Gregory, Rhianna Southby, Mady Villiers, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail.

Strengths

The Oval Invincibles have got an experienced squad. International stars like Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail make them a strong side in the competition. Georgia Adams has been scoring runs for fun in recent seasons. She steered the Southern Vipers to the title in last summer’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Add to that Mady Villiers, who recently impressed everyone playing for England in the T20I series against India.

Tash Farrant will also ply her trade for the Invincibles. Fran Wilson too will play an important role for the side.

Weaknesses

Danielle Gregory, Eva Gray and Alice Capsey haven’t got the exposure at the highest level so far. So that might turn out to be a disadvantage for the side.

The squad contains two wrist spinners in Dane van Niekerk and Danielle Gregory. Niekerk’s form will be crucial for the team’s chances in the competition as Gregory hasn’t been in good form recently. The onus will be on the Proteas skipper to step up and do the needful.

Opportunities

The league provides a brilliant opportunity for young players to showcase their talents. The likes of Gregory, Capsey and Gray will be eager to perform at the showpiece event and put their case for national selection.

It is a great opportunity for Georgia Adams, who has always been coined as a future English player, to put her case for the national side. She has scored heavily in the domestic competition, and now is the time for her to perform and grab the selector’s attention.

Threats

The side consists of two frontline pacers in Ismail and Farrant. They haven’t got an experienced third seamer who can run through the opposition's batting line-up. This might turn out to be a threat for them in the long run of the competition.

The side is reliant on experienced players such as Adams, Niekerk, Kapp and Ismail. The over-reliance might hurt them going ahead in the competition.

Oval Invincibles Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce (wk), Georgia Adams (c), Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Dane van Niekerk, Jo Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Shabnim Ismail, Tash Farrant.

