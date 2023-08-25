The Hundred Women's 2023, Eliminator, Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The finals of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition kick off on August 26. The Eliminator will see the Northern Superchargers Women take on the Welsh Fire at the Kennington Oval in London. The winner of this clash will face the Southern Brave Women in the final on Sunday.

The Northern Superchargers Women finished the league stages at the seond position, after winning six games out of eight. The Welsh Fire Women, on the other hand, finished the league stages below the Superchargers Women. They won five games out of eight and finished with 11 points.

Both the Northern Superchargers Women and the Welsh Fire Women faced each other in their respective last league games. The Superchargers Women elected to bat first and they posted 144 on the board, thanks to contributions from Marie Kelly (69*) and Phoebe Litchfield 40). The Fire Women picked up four wickets in total.

Chasing 145, Laura Harris scored a quickfire 37 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them finishing their innings on 128/8 to lose the game by 16 runs. Kate Cross, Grace Ballinger and Alice Davidson Richards picked up two wickets apiece for the Superchargers Women.

The Fire Women will be looking to fire in unison, come the Eliminator. The Superchargers Women will be high in confidence after their win over the Fire Women in their last outing and will be looking to repeat their performance on Saturday.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Details:

Match: Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women, Eliminator, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 26 2023, Saturday, 7 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Kennington Oval looks good for batting. The batters generally love batting here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and the bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Weather Forecast

There is rain predicted on Saturday in London, with the temperature expected to range between 11 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Probable XIs

Northern Superchargers Women

Probable XI

Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson Richards, Bess Heath (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Leah Dobson, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger

Welsh Fire Women

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Sarah Bryce (wk), Georgia Elwiss, Laura Harris, Freya Davies, Alex Griffiths, Shabnim Ismail, Claire Nicholas, Alex Hartley

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Prediction

The Eliminator will see the Superchargers Women take on the Fire Women. Expect both these sides to come out all guns blazing on Saturday as the loser of this clash will get eliminated from the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition.

Welsh Fire Women looks a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Welsh Fire Women to win this contest of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

