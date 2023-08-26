The Hundred Women's 2023, Final, Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The final of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition will see the Southern Brave Women lock horns against the Northern Superchargers Women. The Lord’s in London will be hosting this encounter on Sunday, August 27.

The Southern Brave Women qualified for the final after finishing the league stages at the top of the points table. They won seven games out of eight and finished with 14 points. They beat the Manchester Originals Women in their last league game to seal their spot in the final.

The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Originals Women to 118/4, with skipper Anya Shrubsole finishing with two wickets. Danielle Wyatt (60) and Maia Bouchier (47*) then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in just 72 balls.

The Northern Superchargers Women had to take the longer route to reach the final, as they faced Welsh Fire Women in the Eliminator. After being asked to bowl first, the Superchargers Women restricted the Fire Women to 104/2 at the end of 75 balls before rain arrived.

Persistent rain resulted in the game being called off. The Superchargers Women had finished the league stages at the second position and that saw them qualify for the final ahead of Fire Women, who had finished third.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women: Match Details

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, Final, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 27, 2023, Sunday, 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lord’s is a balanced track, with an equal degree of assistance to both batters and bowlers. The pacers may get some initial movement with the new ball, meaning the batters will have to be patient early in their innings.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women: Weather Forecast

The temperature in London on Sunday is expected to range between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius. We may witness rain interruptions during the final.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women: Probable XIs

Southern Brave Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Rhianna Southby (wk), Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Lauren Bell

Northern Superchargers Women

Probable XI

Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson Richards, Bess Heath (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Leah Dobson, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women: Match Prediction

Both sides are the deserving finalists after finishing in the top two positions. Both teams are playing a good brand of cricket and fans can expect a cracking contest when they go head-to-head in the final at the home of cricket.

The Southern Brave Women have been the best team in the competition this season and we can expect them to lift the title on Sunday.

Prediction: Southern Brave Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

