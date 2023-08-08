The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 12, Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The Trent Rockets Women will square off against the Northern Superchargers Women in the 12th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host this encounter on Wednesday, August 9.

The Trent Rockets Women didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They suffered a heavy loss against the Southern Brave Women in their opening game. They didn’t get any chance to bounce back as their next fixture was washed out due to rain.

The Rockets Women were scheduled to take on the Birmingham Phoenix Women on Saturday, but persistent rain resulted in the abandonment of the game. Now they will take on the Northern Superchargers Women on Wednesday and will look to grab their first win.

The Northern Superchargers Women, on the other hand, had a very good start to the Women’s Hundred 2023. They beat the Birmingham Phoenix Women but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to the Southern Brave Women in their next game.

Marie Kelly scored 39 at the top of the order but the other batters faltered as they only managed to score 100 at the end of their innings. The bowlers tried hard but were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will look to get back to winning ways after the five-wicket loss in their previous fixture.

Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Details:

Match: Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, Match 12, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 9 2023, Wednesday, 4 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is a wonderful track to bat on. The batters generally have a good time batting here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark.

Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Weather Forecast

The conditions in Nottingham on Wednesday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-20s.

Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Probable XIs

Trent Rockets Women

Probable XI

Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Joanne Gardner, Naomi Dattani, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon

Northern Superchargers Women

Probable XI

Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson Richards, Bess Heath (wk), Georgia Wareham, Leah Dobson, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger

Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Prediction

The Rockets Women are yet to win a single game in the Women’s Hundred 2023 and will be eyeing their first win on Wednesday. The Superchargers Women lost their previous fixture and will look to bounce back in their upcoming game.

Trent Rockets Women look like a more balanced unit. With the Superchargers Women coming off a loss, their confidence might be low, handing their opponents an advantage.

Prediction: Trent Rockets Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

