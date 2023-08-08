The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 13, Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming

The Oval Invincibles Women will take on the Manchester Originals Women in the 13th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 competition. The Kennington Oval in London will play host to this encounter on Wednesday (August 9).

The Oval Invincibles Women’s opening fixture against London Spirit Women was washed out due to rain. They then suffered a loss against the Welsh Fire Women in their next game.

After being asked to bat first, only Lauren Winfield-Hill (42) managed to get to double digits as the other batters faltered to get bundled out on 80. Marizanne Kapp then picked up four wickets but it wasn’t enough as Welsh Fire Women chased down the total with three wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Originals Women’s first two fixtures were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. They finally got a chance to take the field in their next game against Birmingham Phoenix Women, whom they beat convincingly.

Fi Morris and Sophie Ecclestone picked up five and four wickets, respectively, as they knocked over the Birmingham Phoenix Women on 87. Laura Wolvaardt (38) and Ami Campbell (28) then contributed as they chased down the total with one ball to spare, with five wickets in hand.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Match Details:

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women, Match 13, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 9 2023, Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Kennington Oval is a lovely surface to bat on. The bowlers may get some assistance in the early phase of the game but it settles as the game progresses and becomes good for batting.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in London are expected to hover between 14 and 25 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles Women

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale, Lizzie Scott

Manchester Originals Women

Probable XI

Emma Lamb, Laura Wolvaardt, Ami Campbell, Deandra Dottin, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Kathryn Bryce, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Katie George, Mahika Gaur

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Match Prediction

The Invincibles Women are coming off a loss in their previous game and will be eyeing their first win on Wednesday. They will have to fire in unison to challenge the Originals Women, who have had a win in their last game.

With the winning momentum behind them, Manchester Originals Women are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Manchester Originals Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

