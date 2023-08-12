The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 18, Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream 

The Northern Superchargers Women will lock horns with the Manchester Originals Women in the 18th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 competition. Headingley in Leeds will host this contest on Sunday (August 13).

The Northern Superchargers are in a brilliant run of form in the competition at the moment. They have won three games out of four and have six points under their belt. They defeated the Oval Invincibles Women in their previous game and will look to keep performing in a similar manner in the upcoming matches.

Batting first, the Superchargers Women posted 143 on the board, thanks to contributions from Phoebe Litchfield (68) and skipper Hollie Armitage (42). The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Invincibles Women to 129/5 to win the game by 14 runs.

The Manchester Originals Women, meanwhile, have four points to their name after they managed to gain only two points in their first two games due to washouts. They beat the Birmingham Phoenix in their third game before losing to the Oval Invincibles Women in their next fixture.

The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Invincibles Women to 128/7. Deandra Dottin top-scored with 42 but the other batters faltered as they finished their innings on 123/9 to lose the game by five runs.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Match Details:

Match: Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women, Match 18, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 13 2023, Sunday, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley is a well-balanced one. The bowlers often get plenty of assistance from the surface as the pacers are expected to get some lateral movement. The batters can play their strokes after spending some time in the middle.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Leeds are expected to range between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is a 60% chance of rain predicted on Sunday.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Probable XIs

Northern Superchargers Women

Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Alice Davidson Richards, Kate Cross, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith

Probable XI

Manchester Originals Women

Probable XI

Emma Lamb, Laura Wolvaardt, Ami Campbell, Deandra Dottin, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Kathryn Bryce, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Katie George, Mahika Gaur

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Match Prediction

The Northern Superchargers have certainly punched above their weight in the competition and have already won three games. They will be high on confidence after beating the Invincibles Women in their previous game and will start as the favorites to win against the bruised Manchester Originals Women.

Prediction: Northern Superchargers Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

